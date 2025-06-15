Road trips are all about freedom — windows down, playlist up, snacks in reach. But what if your next bite didn’t have to come from a sad roller-grill hot dog or a crinkly bag of trail mix? This summer, we’re putting gas station cuisine in the fast lane. These eateries prove you don’t have to sacrifice a great meal just because you’re on the road. In fact, some are even worth a detour.

Taqueria El Cabrito

317 Buschs Frontage Road, Annapolis

This is the kind of place you wish you had in your neighborhood: a low-key Mexican spot with the bold flavors of a downtown taco truck. It just happens to be inside an Exxon. Taqueria El Cabrito keeps it simple and real, with handmade tortillas, fresh salsas, and meats that are marinated, grilled and loaded with flavor. Come for the birria tacos dripping with consommé, but don’t miss the carne asada, especially when it’s dressed up with grilled jalapeños and onions. Add a side of fried plantains and you’ve got a roadside feast that hits every craving. It’s the Annapolis secret that locals already know about, and with $1.50 Taco Tuesdays, you’ll want to map your route accordingly.

Royal Kabab

738 MD-3 N, Gambrills

An assortment of eats from Royal Kabab in Gambrills, including butter chicken, naan, a goat dish and grilled lamb chops. (Chris Franzoni)

This Pakistani and Indian gem, hidden in plain sight at a BP station, turns an ordinary gas stop into a full-on feast. Royal Kabab is known for rich, comforting classics like butter chicken and goat biryani, plus a lineup of lamb, seafood and vegetarian dishes that rival any brick-and-mortar restaurant. The garlic naan is hot and pillowy, perfect for scooping up every last drop of sauce. The portions are generous, the spice levels don’t play around and the flavors punch way above their pit-stop setting. This isn’t just great gas station food — it’s great food in general.

Oceans Market

14107 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

The Sand Dollar donut from Oceans Market in Ocean City. (Chris Franzoni)

Inside the convenience store of an Exxon station, Oceans Market has quietly built a cult following for one thing: hot, fresh donuts. It’s in the same shopping center as the popular OC Uptown Eats, but the buzz here starts early in the morning, when trays of golden donuts hit the counter and sell out fast. The must-order is the Sand Dollar: a warm cake donut coated in cinnamon and sugar, served fresh enough to melt in your hand. It’s a no-frills indulgence best enjoyed right there in the parking lot, preferably with a coffee while enjoying a soft breeze off the ocean. Get there early. These donuts don’t stick around.

OC Uptown Eats

14107 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

The crab cake sandwich from OC Uptown Eats in Ocean City. (Chris Franzoni)

OC Uptown Eats is the kind of road trip find that makes you feel like you’ve unlocked a local secret. Located next to Oceans Market in the same lot as the Exxon on 142nd Street, it’s fast-casual done right. The menu reads like a greatest hits of coastal comfort: ribeye cheesesteaks piled high, golden crab cakes, creamy crab dip, hearty wraps and a crab soup so rich it might as well come with a beach chair. It’s not fancy, but it’s fresh, fast and full of flavor. Their motto? “We do not serve fast food. We serve great food as fast as we can.”

Amore Eats

1900 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Fry noodles, popcorn chicken and a pork bento box from Rockville's Amore Eats. (Chris Franzoni)

Tucked inside an Exxon station in Rockville, Amore Eats is a Taiwanese comfort food destination. This spot balances bold and traditional with crave-worthy crowd-pleasers. Yes, the menu includes delicacies like intestine and pig blood soup, but there’s also beef noodle soup with a rich, aromatic broth; crispy popcorn chicken; and bento boxes packed with pork, rice and veggies for the less adventurous. Everything’s made fresh and served with the kind of attention to detail that’ll make you forget you’re eating in a gas station. Whether you’re a homesick Taipei native or just road-tripping with an appetite, this stop delivers serious flavor in an unexpected setting.

Java Divas

945 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

The frozen tiramisu drink from Java Divas in Severna Park. (Chris Franzoni)

This isn’t your average drive-thru coffee shack. Parked in the lot of a Citgo station, Java Divas is run by a crew of women who serve espresso with a smile – and often in bikinis. (Yes, it’s a whole thing.) These ladies bring energy, flair and some surprisingly excellent drinks to the gas station circuit. The menu covers all the essentials — espresso, lattes, cappuccinos — but the real fun is in the flavor. Think Almond Joy mochas, matcha green tea lattes and seasonal creations with names as bold as the ingredients. I tried the frozen tiramisu: espresso blended with deep vanilla cream, a splash of amaretto and a shake of cinnamon. It was dessert in a cup, with enough caffeine to power a trip down the entire Eastern Shore.