Buckle up as I prepare to take your taste buds on a thrilling ride through the enchanting world of patio dining in Towson. From hidden gems to bustling hotspots, Towson offers an array of sun-soaked patios where culinary delights and al fresco ambience combine to create an unforgettable dining experience. So grab your shades and get ready to savor the flavors under the sun.

Perennial's patio in Towson. (Chris Franzoni)

Perennial

1 Olympic Place

Located in the heart of Towson, Perennial is a charming restaurant that offers an outdoor oasis where appetites bloom and flavors blossom. Indulge in their legendary Crab Fra Diavolo, where delicate crab meat dances with a spicy tomato sauce in a taste extravaganza. And don’t hesitate to order their brick oven half-roasted chicken — crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside. It’s poultry perfection.

Just looking to imbibe? Quench your thirst at the outdoor bar during happy hour and enjoy the live music.

Cunninghm's in Towson. (Chris Franzoni)

Cunningham’s Cafe & Bakery

1 Olympic Place

Located underneath Perennial, Cunningham’s is a breakfast lover’s paradise, serving breakfast fare all day long. Indulge in the mouth-watering cheddar chive biscuits and gravy or savor the flavorful “hangover fries” that will cure even the most stubborn morning-after blues. For those with a sweet tooth, the seasonal French toasts are a must-try. Lunch options are also available, satisfying savory cravings with delightful sandwiches and salads, all of which you can enjoy al fresco. And here’s the cherry on top: Cunningham’s bakes its own bread, ensuring each bite is a moment of pure delight.

Peerce's in Phoenix. (Chris Franzoni)

Peerce’s

12460 Dulaney Valley Road, Phoenix

A short drive north of Towson, Peerce’s is the area’s crown jewel of al fresco dining. This opulent and inviting venue sets the stage for an extraordinary culinary adventure, where the vibrant flavors, rich spices and captivating aromas of authentic Indian cuisine come to life. Prepare to be enchanted by the exquisite dishes and garden patio overflowing with flowers and greenery. But what makes Peerce’s truly exceptional is their commitment to quality, using completely non-GMO herbs and spices that are meticulously grown on a nearby private farm.

Atwater's in Towson. (Chris Franzoni)

The Shops At Kenilworth: The Gourmet, Atwater’s, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria

800 Kenilworth Drive

Imagine a place where you can pamper yourself with a facial, splurge on retail therapy and still find time for a scrumptious meal outdoors under the sun. With three mouth-watering patio options — The Gourmet, Atwater’s, and Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria — outdoor dining at The Shops at Kenilworth offers that.

Banditos in Towson. (Chris Franzoni)

Banditos

31 Allegheny Ave.

Step into margarita heaven at Banditos, where the outdoor atmosphere sets the stage for an unforgettable al fresco fiesta, centrally situated in Towson. You can indulge with a margarita or bask in the sunshine, sipping on a refreshing orange or grapefruit crush made with an exciting twist: tequila instead of vodka. But don’t let all the booze bring you down. Be sure to set a base by devouring the restaurant’s signature monster nachos and crave-worthy fried avocado, all available on the outdoor patio.

The Point in Towson. (Chris Franzoni)

The Point in Towson

523 York Road

Brace yourself for an outdoor brunch adventure of epic proportions at The Point. This Towson treasure is the holy grail for brunch enthusiasts seeking a flavorful feast. Delve into the legendary fried deviled eggs and embrace the deliciousness of the crabby tots. But the fun doesn’t stop there. The Point goes all-in with their bottomless brunches on Saturdays and Sundays. For a mere $25, you can enjoy a bottomless oasis of mimosas, Bloody Marys, and even Natty Bohs. It’s the brunch of champions, where food and fantastic libations collide under the fun of the sun.

Chef Bobby D's at 6911 York Road (Chris Franzoni)

Chef Bobby D’s

6911 York Road

A quaint outdoor patio, complete with a mesmerizing fountain and koi pond, sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience at Chef Bobby D’s new Towson location, which offers a flavorful fusion of Italian and Jamaican cuisines. Sink your teeth into fall-off-the-bone ribs that’ll make you weak in the knees and savor the fiery delights of the jerk chicken that packs a flavor punch.

Barley's Backyard in Towson (Chris Franzoni)

Barley’s Backyard Uptown

408 York Road

Get ready for a sky-high adventure at Barley’s Backyard in Towson, where the rooftop reigns supreme. This hotspot caters to the college crowd, offering a dizzying array of 14 crush variations, from refreshing cucumber lime to nostalgia-inducing creamsicle. But it’s not just about the drinks — the menu is a treasure trove of shareable delights including nachos, fried pickles and chicken bites, alongside a selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps and entrees.