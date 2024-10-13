Craving a cocktail but not the hangover? Baltimore’s mocktail scene is serving up spirit-free sips that are anything but boring. From speakeasy shrubs to gin-free concoctions, these local spots are crafting drinks with all the flavor and none of the buzz. Whether you’re taking a night off or just love a good zero-proof creation, here are the best places to indulge in the city’s finest mocktails.

The "Mockingbird" at The Dive is a mix of cranberry, lime, cinnamon honey, aquafaba and ginger beer. (Chris Franzoni)

The Dive

3123 Elliott St.

If you’re in Canton and craving some serious ‘80s nostalgia, The Dive is your spot. With its retro decor and vintage movie screenings, it’s like stepping into a time warp. Their non-alcoholic creation, the “Mockingbird,” is a zesty mix of cranberry, lime, cinnamon honey, aquafaba and ginger beer. It’s sweet, tart and has just the right kick. Plus, with happy hour deals like the “Royale with Cheese” and fries for $7, it’s a budget-friendly way to relive the past — minus the questionable hairstyles.

Enjoy a drink at The Bluebird Cocktail Room with its moody ambience and flickering candles. (Chris Franzoni)

The Bluebird Cocktail Room

3602 Hickory Ave.

In Hampden, The Bluebird is where literary charm meets mixology magic. This romantic lounge offers cozy communal tables perfect for sipping a zero-proof version of their “Mata Hari,” a delightful blend of non-alcoholic whiskey, lemon, chai and grenadine. The moody ambience and flickering candles transport you to a different world. Swing by early, snag a spot on their porch swing and enjoy the quiet buzz of the city. No reservations are required, but they are recommended.

The Elk Room's "Penumbra" tastes like drinking a garden — in the best possible way. (Courtesy of The Elk Room)

The Elk Room

1010 Fleet St.

Hidden behind an unmarked door in Harbor East, The Elk Room offers a speakeasy vibe with live jazz and candlelit tables. For a refreshing booze-free option, try their “Penumbra.” This shrub-based mocktail combines wine vinegar, yuzu juice, blueberries, thyme, black pepper and soda water for a tangy, complex sip. It’s like drinking a garden — in the best possible way. And if you’re feeling peckish, pro tip: Order late-night bites from Monarque next door. Jazz, mocktails and a burger at midnight? Yes, please.

Enjoy casual drinks or a more refined dinner at the versatile Gunther & Co. (Courtesy of Gunther & Co.)

Gunther & Co.

3650 Toone St.

At Gunther & Co. in Brewers Hill, style and substance combine in zero-proof creations that would make Chappell Roan drool. The “Hot To Go” mocktail is a standout, consisting of housemade Thai-style zero-proof spirit, saffron-infused hot Caledonia honey, and lemon juice for a tangy, complex punch. With its modern American menu, Gunther is a versatile spot that’s perfect for casual drinks or a more refined dinner. Plus, the dog-friendly patio means you can sip your drink al fresco, even as the seasons change. Who said mocktails can’t be h-o-t-t-o-g-o?

"How About Them Apples" from Hopscotch Bottle Shop makes for an autumnal treat. (Chris Franzoni)

Hopscotch Bottle Shop

520 S. Caroline St.

If non-alcoholic drinks are your vibe, Hopscotch Bottle Shop is Baltimore’s mecca for booze-free beverages. Located in Fells Point, they’re the ultimate experts in zero-proof everything — IPAs, wine, whiskey alternatives, you name it. Their mocktail, “How About Them Apples,” blends Ritual whiskey, Cane Collective cinnamon cider punch and lime for a tart, autumnal treat. You’ll find the shop at festivals around town or catch a chill afternoon at their brick-and-mortar, where Wi-Fi, comfy seating and good vibes will keep you jumping for joy.

Sugarvale serves a range of bespoke mocktails. (Chris Franzoni)

Sugarvale

4 W. Madison St.

Tucked away in Mount Vernon, Sugarvale is the definition of a hidden gem. Low-key and cozy, this spot has a range of bespoke mocktails designed just for you. Just tell the bartender your flavor preferences and let them work their magic. One crowd favorite is the “Ivy,” a refreshing blend of sugar snap coconut cream, pineapple, lime and soda, topped with snap peas. Whether you’re there for a quiet drink or a night out, Sugarvale’s understated charm will keep you coming back for more.

Though known for its gin, Dutch Courage also has creative non-alcoholic drinks. (Courtesy of Dutch Courage)

Dutch Courage

2229 N. Charles St.

Old Goucher’s gin haven, Dutch Courage, is redefining the non-alcoholic scene with its creative mocktails. The “First Lady” is a perfect example, combining Seedlip Grove 42 non-alcoholic aperitif, grapefruit, rose water, sparkling non-alcoholic chardonnay and rosebuds for an elegant, floral experience. This isn’t just any mocktail — it’s a sophisticated sipper with layers of flavor. Even with over 100 types of gin on the regular menu, Dutch Courage proves you don’t need alcohol to enjoy a finely crafted drink. Bonus: Keep an eye out for the owners’ upcoming Remington spot, Pink Flamingo.

Prima Dopo incorporates lemon, agave and dill into its "My Cousin Dill" mocktail. (Chris Franzoni)

Prima Dopo

1724 Thames St.

In the heart of Fells Point, Prima Dopo offers mocktails that are as vibrant as its decor. Their “My Cousin Dill” is a refreshing take, with Seedlip Grove 42, cucumber, lemon, agave and dill. It’s crisp, savory and perfectly balanced. Whether you’re popping in for lunch, brunch or late-night bites, this lively spot delivers a full sensory experience with its stylish vibes and modern Italian menu. And I’m not just saying that because I curate their social media.