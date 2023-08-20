Embarking on a tot-ally tantalizing adventure, I’ve scoured the corners of Baltimore to unearth the city’s most irresistible Tater Tot creations. From Fells Point to Remington, these crispy potato nuggets have evolved into culinary works of art, pushing the boundaries of taste and imagination.

Get ready to discover the tot revolution that’s flipping the script on this classic comfort food from the quirky Crabby Tots at Abbey Burger to the flavor-packed Spicy Beef Bulgogi Tots at BeBim Korean BBQ.

Indulge in crispy creativity with the Nacho Tots at La Food Marketa in Pikesville, crowned with melty queso, sassy pico hot sauce and a tortilla crumble. (Chris Franzoni)

2620 Quarry Lake Drive, Pikesville

Indulge in crispy creativity with the Nacho Tots at La Food Marketa in Pikesville. These spud delights are a fiesta on your taste buds, crowned with melty queso, sassy pico hot sauce and a tortilla crumble that adds the perfect crunch. Get ready to tot-tally elevate your snacking game to a whole new level of nacho nirvana. Arriba, appetite!

Dive into a tot-ally awesome experience at Ale Mary’s in Fells Point, whose Crabby Tots are loaded with a three-cheese blend and lump crab dip that’s pure coastal indulgence. (Chris Franzoni)

1939 Fleet St., Baltimore

Dive into a tot-ally awesome experience at Ale Mary’s in Fells Point, the OG spot for Tater Tots. Their Crabby Tots are like a beach vacation on a plate, loaded with a three-cheese blend and lump crab dip that’s pure coastal indulgence. And if plain tots are calling your name, they’ve got those too — but why stop there? Their loaded tots, draped in cheese, bacon, and ranch, are the real tot-tastic rock stars. Surf’s up, tot lovers.

In Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, Wet City presents Kimchi Tots piled high with tangy kimchi, sassy Sriracha and a garlic mayo. (Chris Franzoni)

223 W. Chase St., Baltimore

In Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, Wet City presents Kimchi Tots that turn tater tradition on its head. Piled high with tangy kimchi, sassy Sriracha, and a garlic mayo, these tots are a flavor roller coaster topped with scallion confetti. A fusion fiesta that’s not afraid to play with fire — it’s these tots with a twist that’ll make taste buds tango.

At Fells Point’s Waterfront Hotel, behold the Bison Chili Tater Tots, with bison chili, cheddar cheese, zesty jalapeños and cool sour cream (Chris Franzoni)

1710 Thames St., Baltimore

At Fells Point’s Waterfront Hotel, behold the Bison Chili Tater Tots — crispy crowns adorned with bison chili, cheddar cheese, zesty jalapeños and cool sour cream. Not to be outdone, bacon Tater Tots and crab Tater Tots also strut their stuff. A tot trifecta that guarantees a flavor fiesta, where each bite is a ticket to tastebud euphoria. It’s a tot party, served with a side of yum.

Embark on a flavor safari at The Royal Blue in Station North with their Animal Style Tater Tots, piled high with bold flavors that'll make your taste buds roar with delight. (Chris Franzoni)

1733 Maryland Ave., Baltimore

Embark on a flavor safari at The Royal Blue in Station North with their Animal Style Tater Tots. These tots are the main attraction, piled high with bold flavors that’ll make your taste buds roar with delight. And if you’re feeling a tad tamer, indulge in classic, cheesy, or even truffle tots that prove tots aren’t just kid stuff anymore. Bow to the tot-ally royal cravings.

At Abbey Burger Bistro in Federal Hill, Crab Tots are like the undercover agents of flavor, disguised under a blanket of crab dip extravagance. (Chris Franzoni)

1041 Marshall St., Baltimore

While Abbey Burger Bistro in Federal Hill might be burger heaven, their Crab Tots are staging a tot-takeover. These tots are like the undercover agents of flavor, disguised under a blanket of crab dip extravagance. Don’t let the burgers steal the spotlight — these tots are here to prove that crunch and crabby creaminess make a top-tier tag team. Burgers, step aside — the tots are rising.

The Taphouse Tater Bowl at Max’s Taphouse comes with BBQ pulled pork or Southwest chicken, topped with gooey cheese, sour cream and chopped bacon. (Chris Franzoni)

733 South Broadway, Baltimore

Get ready to tackle the ultimate tot challenge at Max’s Taphouse in Fells Point with their Taphouse Tater Bowl. These tots are like Olympic athletes, loaded with your choice of BBQ pulled pork or Southwest chicken, topped with gooey cheese, sour cream, and a triumphant sprinkle of chopped bacon. It’s a game day for your taste buds, and these tots are taking home the gold in flavor.

The Spicy Beef Bulgogi Totsat BeBim Korean BBQ at R. House in Remington are topped with a crispy fried egg and tantalizing beef bulgogi. (Chris Franzoni)

301 W. 29th St., Baltimore

Embark on a flavor-packed journey at BeBim Korean BBQ at R. House in Remington with their Spicy Beef Bulgogi Tots. These tots are the rock stars of the tot world, topped with a crispy fried egg and tantalizing beef bulgogi. But the real magic happens when you take control with sauce choices, ranging from the bold bulgogi sauce to the fiery Sriracha, sassy spicy mayo, and even the cool cucumber wasabi. It’s tot customization with a spicy twist.