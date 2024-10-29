The most debated decision in politics this week? President Biden’s ice cream order Tuesday at Bmore Licks.

His order was simple, maybe even bipartisan: a scoop of vanilla and a scoop of chocolate in a sugar cone.

Of the dozens of colorful flavors at the Canton location, including Holy Cannoli, Purple Cow, Dirty Grasshopper, apple butter oatmeal cookie and pumpkin Oreo —which is what I would have ordered — Biden kept it classic, albeit boring.

Biden was accompanied by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who ordered a scoop of butter pecan on a waffle cone, and U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, whom he referred to as “the next senator.” The Prince George’s County executive’s campaign team confirmed the candidate enjoyed a cup of cookies and cream.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Biden’s trip to the ice cream shop followed a visit to the Port of Baltimore, where he announced that he is “calling on Congress to fully fund” the construction of a new bridge to replace the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March, killing six.

It’s not necessarily surprising that despite everything going on in the week before the presidential election, Biden still found time for his favorite dessert. Since his days as a vice president, Biden has been known for his proclivity for the sweet treat at any time — including when he controversially enjoyed a cone earlier this year while discussing a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

His visits to ice cream shops are well known across the internet where memes of him abound, and you can even buy a cardboard cutout of him on Amazon flashing some cash and licking a vanilla scoop while sporting his aviators.

Despite a rocky road in a rollercoaster election year, Biden’s stop Tuesday at a local creamery is a reminder of the one truth that still unites us: Ice cream makes everything better.

This story has been updated to correct which Bmore Licks location Biden visited.