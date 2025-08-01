Orioles fans looking to drown their sorrows over this year’s dispiriting season have a new bar to turn to. The Birdhouse opens Friday at 508 Washington Blvd., two doors down from Pickles Pub and just across the street from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

General manager Olivia Morrell says The Birdhouse will offer Baltimoreans a low-key gathering spot and a respite from ballpark prices. “It is going to be a little bit of a dive bar,” she said. “And that’s okay, because that’s just who we are.”

The Birdhouse will sell a range of domestic beers in 24-ounce cans, with a range of options similar to those found inside Camden Yards. “We’re just going to be half the price.”

Morrell, who previously worked at the C&R Pub in Towson, was hired in April to get The Birdhouse up and running by owner Jesse Vann, a local developer and restaurateur. Vann co-owns other establishments in Baltimore, including Patterson Pins, Hampden Yards and the soon-to-open Raffy’s on 36th Street.

Just days before The Birdhouse’s planned opening — scheduled to coincide with the appearance of the Savannah Bananas at the ballpark — the floor was covered in dust, a big-screen TV still in a box waiting to be hung on the wall. Still, Morrell said the situation was a big improvement from when she first walked in a few months ago.

The bar “looked like it had been empty for 10 years,” she said and needed significant work. According to the Baltimore Business Journal, food truck operator Roberto Arce previously announced plans to take over the building, formerly a bar called The Bullpen, but that never happened.

The Birdhouse’s building is three stories, with a second-floor bar area and a third floor that Morrell said will eventually be used as a lounge and a private event space. As contractors worked on repairing the building, Morrell spent months scouring Facebook Marketplace as well as Baltimore’s thrift stores and vintage shops for sports-related knickknacks to give The Birdhouse the vibe of a ’90s sports bar.

“I put a Kyle Boller bobblehead right up in the front,” she said, gesturing to a wall lined with figurines, including one of the former Ravens quarterback. “If people know the Ravens, I think that’ll be funny, just because he sucked.”

Morrell said she has a lot to learn about the Orioles and baseball in general. “I didn’t know they had games at 12:30,” she laughed, as the team prepared to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon. As an avid football fan, she hopes the Birdhouse’s proximity to M&T Bank Stadium means it will also attract Ravens fans before and after games in the fall.

So far, the response from competing business owners has been surprisingly welcoming, Morrell said, noting that Tom Leonard at Pickles Pub offered contacts and help securing the needed permits to serve patrons outside, while staff at Section 771 have provided other needed resources.

General manager Olivia Morrell scoured local thrift shops for Orioles tchotchkes and other paraphernalia to decorate the bar. (Christina Tkacik/The Baltimore Banner)

The Birdhouse was initially set to go before Baltimore’s liquor board July 31, but the hearing, along with all others scheduled for that date, was postponed until next week. Morrell said until then, the bar will be able to operate through a catering license Vann has for another business.

While the focus is on getting the business up and running during baseball season, Morrell said the bar will shut down from January through March to make additional repairs to the property, including new flooring. They’ll reopen by next year’s opening day, telling customers: “We’re back, and way better than ever.”

Hopefully, the same goes for the Orioles.