Bunny’s Buckets & Bubbles fired several of its employees who demonstrated outside the restaurant in Fells Point this weekend.

The restaurant, which is owned by chef Jesse Sandlin, Brian Acquavella and Matt Akman, posted an Instagram story Monday night that said the protest stemmed from a recent incident in which a diner complained about a worker wearing a Palestinian flag pin. The restaurant wrote that the customer allegedly said “that they felt uncomfortable and unsafe” and that it “disrupted their dining experience.”

Management confronted the employee, citing a restaurant policy against wearing items with religious or “potentially divisive messages,” the Instagram story said. The worker eventually removed the pin.

However, a week later, a different employee wore a pro-Palestine pin on the job. When approached by management, the employee quit, according to the Bunny’s post.

Over the weekend, some workers joined a protest outside the entrance of the Ann Street eatery. The post alleged that their actions “harmed Bunny’s reputation and ability to operate,” and that management decided to fire all the staffers involved in the demonstration. Reached by phone, Sandlin declined to comment.

The incident created a firestorm on social media. The establishment turned off comments on its Instagram, but on open posts shared with collaborators, customers flooded the comments with pro-Palestine messages. “Freedom forever, genocide never,” one wrote. “I will never ever eat here.”

The restaurant was closed Monday following the firings. Multiple customers were surprised when they stopped by the corner of South Ann and Lancaster Street, hoping to grab a bite of Bunny’s fried chicken, only to find the eatery had gone dark.

Chairs were stacked along the outdoor patio space and stringed lights were turned off at the often lively neighborhood spot that is normally open until 11 p.m. Multiple customers, none of whom wished to share their names, were surprised to see the restaurant closed. A father-daughter duo said they were not aware of the drama surrounding the business when they knocked on the locked door just shy of 9:30 p.m.

One man, walking his dog, said he had heard about the protest and it made him view the eatery differently. “It’s not the best look,” he said.