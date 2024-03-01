After almost 10 years serving downtown Baltimore, Café Poupon shuttered its doors this week.

The business closed without being given “a chance to say goodbye,” according to a post Thursday on social media. The French restaurant cited issues with their landlord as the reason for the sudden departure.

“Just like other small businesses, we were given the short end of the stick and not enough time to negotiate our lease,” the café said.

The closure comes as the eatery prepared to celebrate a decade at its 225 N. Charles St. location. The business emerged following an effort by owner Joseph Poupon — who also created Patisserie Poupon in 1986 on Baltimore Street — to expand his services into dinner and lunch. Unlike Poupon’s other store in Washington, D.C., which had been successfully selling brunch fare since 1997, the Jonestown location only sold pastries, according to a Baltimore Sun report.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Café Poupon became a downtown staple, with specialty dishes that ranged from coq au vin with a mushroom risotto and honey-glazed carrots to ratatouille tarts and pastrami sandwiches. Like the Baltimore Street location, their bakery crafted quiches, croissants and artfully decorated cakes. The store’s last day of dinner service was Wednesday. Owner Robert Deadman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patisserie Poupon’s Baltimore Street and Washington, D.C, locations will remain open.

Read More

How many birds does it take to close a bakery?

Thai Restaurant, bolstered by community support, will return to Waverly

The Dish: Despite the dark side of cocoa, Jinji Chocolate looks for the light

Zeke’s Coffee is the latest shop to close in Pigtown

In recent months, restaurant owners and advocates have said they are concerned with the conditions downtown. While the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore told The Banner that traffic in the area is up from last year, businesses are struggling.

The cost of parking remains high, ongoing construction projects are rampant, and despite efforts to bring in more residential spaces, many still view a large portion of the blocks from Pratt to Centre Street as too uncomfortable or unsafe to roam on foot.

The downtown organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the closing of Café Poupon, but previously said grant funding and other community-centered initiatives were being used to address small business owners’ woes.

Matti Gellman

matti.gellman@thebaltimorebanner.com

Matti Gellman

Matti Gellman is a Food Reporter for The Baltimore Banner. 

More from Matti Gellman

How many birds does it take to close a bakery?

The Dish: Despite the dark side of cocoa, Jinji Chocolate looks for the light

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch