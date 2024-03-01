After almost 10 years serving downtown Baltimore, Café Poupon shuttered its doors this week.

The business closed without being given “a chance to say goodbye,” according to a post Thursday on social media. The French restaurant cited issues with their landlord as the reason for the sudden departure.

“Just like other small businesses, we were given the short end of the stick and not enough time to negotiate our lease,” the café said.

The closure comes as the eatery prepared to celebrate a decade at its 225 N. Charles St. location. The business emerged following an effort by owner Joseph Poupon — who also created Patisserie Poupon in 1986 on Baltimore Street — to expand his services into dinner and lunch. Unlike Poupon’s other store in Washington, D.C., which had been successfully selling brunch fare since 1997, the Jonestown location only sold pastries, according to a Baltimore Sun report.

Café Poupon became a downtown staple, with specialty dishes that ranged from coq au vin with a mushroom risotto and honey-glazed carrots to ratatouille tarts and pastrami sandwiches. Like the Baltimore Street location, their bakery crafted quiches, croissants and artfully decorated cakes. The store’s last day of dinner service was Wednesday. Owner Robert Deadman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patisserie Poupon’s Baltimore Street and Washington, D.C, locations will remain open.

In recent months, restaurant owners and advocates have said they are concerned with the conditions downtown. While the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore told The Banner that traffic in the area is up from last year, businesses are struggling.

The cost of parking remains high, ongoing construction projects are rampant, and despite efforts to bring in more residential spaces, many still view a large portion of the blocks from Pratt to Centre Street as too uncomfortable or unsafe to roam on foot.

The downtown organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the closing of Café Poupon, but previously said grant funding and other community-centered initiatives were being used to address small business owners’ woes.