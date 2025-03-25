Ekiben and Attman’s Delicatessen will both be serving up their hits at Oriole Park at Camden Yards this season.

“It’s baseball time,” Attman’s owner Marc Attman said.

Attman’s previously had a stand at the ballpark but left a few years ago. Attman said he was excited to return for this coming season, where the menu will include the eatery’s signature corned beef and pastrami sandwiches as well as coddies and chocolate-top cookies. “All the good stuff,” he said.

Ekiben will serve a limited menu of chicken sandwiches, tofu sandwiches and ramen broccoli, all prepared to order. Co-founder Steve Chu, who has had pop-ups at the ballpark before, called it a “huge honor” to be at Camden Yards. “I kind of feel like sports teams are the beating heart of blue-collar cities,” Chu said. “To be a part of that environment is really cool.”

Both Attman’s and Ekiben will be part of the Yard’s food offerings starting on the March 31 home opener against the Boston Red Sox. Other returning vendors will include Deddle’s Donuts as well as Fuzzies Burgers, which plans to expand its footprint at the ballpark. One notable absence will be Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, whose contract was not renewed.

Other newcomers include The Nutty Pitch, serving freshly glazed and roasted pecans, almonds, peanuts and churros near section 71.

At a new location near section 72 will be Pat & Stugg’s, a partnership between a local hot dog shop, Stuggy’s, and Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, serving shaved ribeye cheesesteaks. Both businesses will have their own separate stalls, as well.

Returning stands include Vida Taco, Boog’s BBQ, The Local Fry, Factoria Maria Pupuseria, Squire’s Pizza and Rita’s Italian Ice. Turkey Hill, the Pennsylvania ice cream company, will also have a presence at the Yard, offering soft serve and hand-dipped ice cream at various stalls.

At the Camden Commons pop-up, nine local restaurants will make rotating appearances throughout the season. Past participants have gone on to have permanent stalls at the ballpark, including Attman’s and The Local Fry.

And as announced in January, a new Birdland Value Menu will offer select food, water and soda for $4 or less and alcoholic drinks for $5 or $6. The menu, which includes items like hot dogs, pretzel bites with cheese, cinnamon pretzel bites with cream cheese icing, popcorn and more, will be available at locations throughout the park.