After a bumpy past few years, the food and drink options at Camden Yards just might have turned a corner.

Here’s hoping, anyway. At a media preview Tuesday at Oriole Park, team officials unveiled a number of new options sure to win over fans, including affordable sodas and a massive hamburger that’s actually really good.

Best of all, we’re seeing a continued trend of expanded food offerings from Baltimore’s own tasty small businesses. Here’s what we’re looking forward to most.

$4 sodas with free refills

A soda machine at Camden Yards. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Staying hydrated during nine innings of baseball isn’t easy, especially with the price of ballpark concessions. This year, multiple stands at Camden Yards will be selling cups that allow customers to buy sodas for $4, and then go back for more … again and again. “We recognize that for many of our fans, price is a real concern,” said Catie Griggs, president of business operations for the Orioles. The new beverage refill option came as the team looked at ways to ensure that this “this is a ballpark where everyone feels welcome.” In keeping with the thrift, look for a Birdland Value Menu with items — even beer — costing just $5 or $6.

Soft serve ice cream

The Turkey Hill ice cream stand at Camden Yards. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

The line for Rita’s Italian Ice can reach epic proportions on game days. But this year, customers can mix sweet things up with ice cream from Turkey Hill. The Lancaster County, Pennsylvania-based company will be selling soft serve at six different spots throughout the ballpark as well as hand-dipped ice cream near Section 230. “Turkey Hill ice cream helmet is the cure to seasonal depression,” wrote reporter Jeff Morgan on X.

The Local from The Local Fry

The Local Fry, a Baltimore-based chain with branches in Hampden’s Rotunda and another coming soon to Northwood Commons, introduced its own crab-topped french fries at Camden Yards last season. They’re bringing the decadent dish, called “The Local,” back to Oriole Park for a second year. Fun fact: Did you know that the phrase “crab fries” is trademarked by Chickie & Pete’s in Philadelphia and thus no one in Baltimore or anywhere else can call their crab-topped french fries crab fries without hearing about it?

The Warehouse Burger

The Warehouse Burger, a Brick & Whistle Food Co. offering, is a double cheeseburger topped with queso fundido, fried onions, homemade pico de gallo and Whistle Sauce served on a pretzel bun. (Paul Mancano/The Baltimore Banner)

Someone call Guy Fieri. The new Warehouse Burger from Brick & Whistle Food Co. sounds like the kind of chaos he’d feature on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”: a double cheeseburger topped with queso fundido that has pit beef inside it, with garnishes of fried onions and pickled pico de gallo. But all of the elements come together perfectly, with a sturdy pretzel bun that holds its own against this beast. Look for it at the Bleacher Grill at Section 90, and while you’re at it, make sure there’s a defibrillator close by.

Ekiben

Ekiben’s Neighborhood Bird Bun. (Paul Mancano/The Baltimore Banner)

We’ve been hoping to see one of Baltimore’s favorite chicken sandwiches at the ballpark since the eatery began testing the waters with a pop-up. Now, they’re going to be a regular presence at Camden Yards. Expect to see all your favorites, including the Neighborhood Bird, which combines crunchy, Taiwanese curry-fried chicken with a pillowy bao bun, sambal mayo, herbs and pickles. It’s been a long time since baseball had this much flavor.

Attman’s Delicatessen

Cloak & dagger turkey sandwiches from Attman’s Delicatessen. (Paul Mancano/The Baltimore Banner)

The Jewish-owned deli has been a part of Baltimore’s fabric since 1915. After the brand was kicked to the curb from M&T Bank Stadium last year, we’re stoked to see them at the home of Baltimore’s other birds.

Deddle’s Donuts is back

Deddle’s mini donuts. (Paul Mancano/The Baltimore Banner)

When it comes to baseball fare, nothing beats simplicity. That’s why I love to see local brand Deddle’s serving up its made-to-order mini cake doughnuts coated with glaze, sugar, caramel and more. Grab a fresh-squeezed lemonade and you’re good to go.