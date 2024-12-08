Baltimore knows how to do the holidays right, and this year, the city’s pop-up bars and restaurants are turning the festive dial up to 11. From dazzling décor to inventive holiday menus and whimsical cocktails, these spots are pulling out all the stops to spread seasonal cheer. Whether you’re looking for a cozy corner to sip spiked hot cocoa, a decked-out wonderland for snapping Insta-worthy pics or a festive spot to gather with friends, Charm City has something for everyone. Grab your ugliest sweater, don your reindeer ears and follow this guide to Baltimore’s most magical holiday hot spots.

Ale Mary’s

1939 Fleet St., Fells Point

Ale Mary’s turns up the holiday cheer with its cozy corner-bar vibes and floor-to-ceiling Christmas decorations. This year, they’re challenging visitors to guess how many ornaments hang from the ceiling — a festive competition that keeps the fun going all season long. Events like Christmas card and snowflake making (Dec. 11), Ugly Sweater Night (Dec. 14) and last-minute gift wrapping (Dec. 18) make this a true community hub. Their holiday specials include Grinch spinach and artichoke dip, the Bad Santa (a comforting hot toddy served with three warm cookies) and the Mistletoe espresso martini, a smooth blend of vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur and cold brew. It’s the perfect place to sip, snack and soak up the yuletide vibes.

SoPro Christmas Bar

3000 O’Donnell St., Canton Square

A Peppermint Patty at SoPro Christmas Bar. (Chris Franzoni)

SoPro’s newly remodeled second floor is now a dazzling Christmas pop-up bar. Picture walls wrapped like presents, Christmas trees galore, and an inflatable Santa emerging from a chimney. The menu promises merry munchies such as Holly Jolly deviled eggs, elevated with pomegranate seeds, and Blitzens Brussels, a tart-and-savory Brussels sprouts dish drizzled with balsamic and cranberries. Drinks? The Peppermint Patty steals the show with homemade hot chocolate, peppermint schnapps, crème de cacao, whipped cream and candy cane crumbles. This festive concoction will have you feeling like you’re sipping cocoa by the fire without leaving the bar.

Sally O’s

3531 Gough St., Highlandtown

An Ole St. Nick’s Fashion and The Polar Express at Sally O’s. (Chris Franzoni)

Step into a sugar plum dream at Sally O’s, where pink and purple lights create a pastel holiday fantasy. Anchored by a striking pink Christmas tree, this Highlandtown favorite delivers charm and cocktails in equal measure. Their “Holly Jolly Cocktails” include the Polar Express, a cozy and boozy blend of vanilla-infused vodka, Irish cream, coffee and whipped cream — perfect for a winter night. For something bolder, try Ole St. Nick’s Fashion, a bourbon drink spiced with Christmas syrup and garnished with fresh rosemary for an earthy holiday flair. It’s the perfect spot to toast the season in style.

Sláinte Irish Pub and Restaurant

1700 Thames St., Fells Point

A Cheer Meister mule at Slainte. (Chris Franzoni)

Don’t let the Grinch theme fool you — Sláinte’s holiday menu is full of heart. Located in the lively Fells Point neighborhood, this Irish pub leans into the holiday cheer with its “Whoville Feast Eats.” Munch on Roast Beast sliders or dive into Grinch dip, a decadent spinach and artichoke bread bowl topped with parmesan and crumbled bacon. The Cheer Meister mule, served in a massive 40-ounce Santa mug, is a refreshing mix of cranberry vodka, pomegranate syrup, ginger beer and lime. The whimsical décor and seasonal eats make this a must-visit for fans of Dr. Seuss and holiday revelry alike.

Prima Dopo

1724 Thames St., Fells Point

Prima Dopo. (Chris Franzoni)

Prima Dopo brings elegance and sparkle to the holiday season with decor straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Think ornament-adorned chandeliers, lush wreaths and a tunnel of glowing white lights leading you into a warm, welcoming space. Their star dessert is the fig and rosemary bread pudding, a luxurious treat made with brioche, custard, vanilla bean ice cream and a caramel drizzle. Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve? Join Prima Dopo’s chic celebration — hosted by yours truly — featuring a DJ, champagne toast, milk and cookie service and a five-hour open bar. It’s festive, decadent and unforgettable, just like the holidays should be.

Ellie’s Tavern

901 S. Clinton St., Brewers Hill

Ellie’s Tavern. (Chris Franzoni)

Ellie’s Tavern pulls out all the stops for the holidays, filling Brewers Hill with cheer. From Christmas tree pendant lights over the bar to Yoda decked out in a Santa hat, this spot is an explosion of holiday decorations. Outside, an inflatable Santa in a helicopter signals that the fun begins here. Their seasonal special, the frozen espresso martini, is a rich, chilled cocktail that’s perfect for keeping the holiday energy going well into the night. The standout drinks make Ellie’s a particularly holly-jolly good time.

Baltimore Christmas Village

501 Light St., Inner Harbor

Baltimore Christmas Village. (Chris Franzoni)

The Baltimore Christmas Village is the epitome of holiday magic, combining the charm of an authentic German market with the vibrancy of the Inner Harbor. Dozens of vendors offer a dazzling array of gifts, crafts and seasonal treats. Wander through the market while sipping a mulled wine or a cocktail from the expanded Winter Wunder Bar, which now features more hot and cold options than ever. Iconic attractions like the 30-foot Christmas pyramid and the twinkling 65-foot Ferris wheel set the scene, while the Inner Harbor ice rink adds a cool twist to this year’s festivities. Don’t forget the charming carousel for a dose of old-school holiday nostalgia.

Miracle on 34 Market Place at Leinie Lodge & Beer Garden

34 Market Place, Power Plant Live!

A selection of cocktails at Miracle Bar. (Chris Franzoni)

Get ready to be dazzled by a holiday explosion at Leinie Lodge’s Miracle on 34 Market Place. Tinsel, twinkling lights and playful nostalgia fill the air at this immersive holiday pop-up. Sip on creatively themed cocktails served in festive glassware, snack on holiday bites and dive into themed events like gingerbread-making workshops, drag brunches and trivia nights. Classic holiday movies play on repeat, and if you’re craving something sweet, you can roast s’mores right at your table.

Ampersea

1417 Thames St., Fells Point

The dining room at Ampersea. (Chris Franzoni)

Ampersea invites you to enjoy the season with stunning waterfront views and a dreamy winter wonderland aesthetic. Decked out in frosty whites and blues, this Fells Point favorite feels like a snow-kissed holiday escape. While their special Christmas menu debuts the week before Christmas, the serene ambiance and picturesque setting make it an ideal spot to celebrate all month long. Sip a festive cocktail or simply bask at the sparkling interior as Ampersea offers a tranquil twist on the holiday bar scene.