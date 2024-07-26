Foreman Wolf has ended its jaunt in Harbor Point.

The Baltimore restaurant group is no longer involved with Cindy Lou’s Fish House, its Southern-inspired waterfront eatery inside the Canopy by Hilton Harbor Point, the company announced Friday.

Cindy Lou’s opened in 2020 as a partnership between Foreman Wolf and Beatty Development Group. The restaurant, which is now operated by Donohoe Hospitality Services, will get rebranded sometime next year.

Blame The Duchess. A release about the move cited Foreman Wolf’s need to focus on its other restaurants, including that just-announced restaurant opening this year in Hampden. The company also runs Cinghiale and Charleston in nearby Harbor East.

No longer under Foreman Wolf's umbrella, Cindy Lou's Fish House in Harbor Point will rebrand in 2025. (Christina Tkacik)

The shakeup comes as Harbor Point, near completion, is enticing some new tenants. James Beard semifinalist David Zamudio has announced a new restaurant set to open around the corner from Cindy Lou’s, while Attman’s Delicatessen opened a branch in the neighborhood earlier this year.

In a statement, Beatty president Michael Beatty called working with Foreman Wolf founders Tony Foreman and Cindy Wolf “a pleasure,” saying, “Foreman Wolf’s ability to deliver some of the best restaurant experiences in the area time-and-time again is exceptional, and we look forward to seeing what their team does next.”

In addition to developing Harbor Point, a 27-acre mixed-use project on a former chromium processing plant, Beatty is working on the overhaul of Baltimore Penn Station and the PSO Transformation Plan, which will redevelop the former Perkins Homes, Somerset and historic Oldtown.