Rosalyn Vera wiped away tears as she prepared to pack up the corner space that her Cocina Luchadoras restaurant has called home for seven years.

“This is where I started,” she said. There were nights she slept on a table in the 10-seat restaurant after working prep.

On Tuesday, the restaurant served its final meals at 253 S. Broadway.

“Today is our last Taco Tuesday on our current location,” Vera wrote in an all-caps Instagram post. “It was a difficult decision, but unfortunately we are unable to renew the lease.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On Friday, Vera will reopen her restaurant at a new location. The space at 1801 E. Lombard St. is just a few blocks away and will eventually allow her to offer plenty of seating as well as a bar program that will offer mezcal and other beverages that complement the tacos and casual Mexican cuisine Luchadoras is known for.

“We’re ready to move on to a bigger place,” she said, standing outside her restaurant on Broadway. She laughed, recalling times when customers called trying to make reservations at the tiny Fells Point restaurant. “I‘m like, no, no reservations.”

But customers will eventually be able to book tables at the next spot. The new venue is currently home to the Jungle Room, a Polynesian-style tiki bar that opened this year in place of Bar 1801. Vera said the tiki bar is closing this weekend; owners for the Jungle Room could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last year, Vera announced that she planned to open a second location for her eatery in Mount Vernon, but those plans were later scrapped. She also operated a paleta shop in Highlandtown, Hecho en Baltimore, which is currently closed.

“I have many projects that are up in the air,” she said. But she does plan to serve Mexican ice cream at the East Lombard Street restaurant, as well as brunch.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

While Cocina Luchadoras will be operating on a to-go basis only for the first few weeks, Vera envisions opening for full service by mid-August.

“We’re fast,” she said.