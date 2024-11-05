Our love affair with coffee and tea shops often feeds a personal desire for a little “me time.” Anne Arundel County offers a number of novel shops, whether you’re seeking a quiet spot for a little remote work, a cozy seat to share with a friend or a good book, or just a cup of coffee to go.

Brown Mustache Coffee

35 Maryland Ave., Annapolis

Brown Mustache Coffee. (Robin Daumit for The Baltimore Banner)

Opened in 2016, the whimsical Brown Mustache coffeehouse can be found on one of the few remaining cobblestone streets in Anne Arundel County, tucked inside the Old Fox bookshop on Maryland Avenue in downtown Annapolis. Owner Joel Bunker believes “coffee is like wine when you get into it, with a variety of flavor notes in each blend,” and supports companies such as Ceremony Coffee Roasters and Open Seas Coffee Roasters. Sip your drink of choice and sample locally sourced pastries while admiring the vintage typewriters tucked among shelves of books. If the weather is nice, find bistro seating on their porch or lower stone garden.

Curate Annapolis Cafe & Bakery

141 West St., Suite 101, Annapolis

Curate Annapolis Cafe & Bakery. (Robin Daumit for The Baltimore Banner)

Bunker and his wife, Colleen, opened Curate in March 2021, located in the heart of Annapolis’ Arts District. The shop offers fresh-brewed coffee, premium teas along with breakfast and lunch offerings. The baked goods are made in-house and change seasonally, with fresh fruit summer galettes giving way to autumn specialties such as apple blackberry galettes or pumpkin Swiss rolls. A short walk from the downtown City Dock, the cafe features a unique collection of wines from around the world, as well as skilled and friendly baristas and sommeliers.

Bean Rush Café

112A Annapolis St., Annapolis

Bean Rush Café. (Robin Daumit for The Baltimore Banner)

With front porch seating and plenty of casual seating inside, Bean Rush’s down-home feel matches their home-cooked, all-day lunch, freshly ground and brewed coffee blends and extensive loose leaf tea collections rarely seen in a neighborhood coffee shop. Those darting between downtown Annapolis and the busy shopping areas at the Town Center and Annapolis Mall can grab a panini, grilled wrap or wellness latte to-go. The West Annapolis Bean Rush location is 2.8 miles from a Luminis Health center, two blocks from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, a 25-minute walk to the Naval Academy, and less than 1 mile to the Route 50 exits, making it conveniently located with lots of on-street parking.

Black Market Bakers

155 Mitchells Chance Road, Edgewater

Black Market Bakers. (Robin Daumit for The Baltimore Banner)

Black Market owner Brendan O’Leary said his family has served Anne Arundel County for more than 30 years. His father opened O’Learys Seafood, followed by Chevys Fresh Mex. Their most recent venture is Black Market Bakers in Edgewater. Amid the pandemic, the family placed a baked goods food truck in the Chevys parking lot. “Knowing that our community was in want of an indulgent way to start each day, our family became one of the COVID babies in attempts to provide this,” Brendan O’Leary said.

It wasn’t long before they turned their attention to underserved Edgewater. With spacious seating inside and on a patio, Black Market serves breakfast sandwiches on sourdough bread, and lunch sandwiches on baguettes, focaccia or English muffins, with plenty of classic pastry options for takeout. When asked if the baked goods are made in-house — their caramel chai buns, pumpkin chocolate chip scones and apple crumble danish all looked tempting — O’Leary replied, “We don’t sell it if we don’t make it!”

Wyrd Bookstore

135 Mitchells Chance Road, Edgewater

Wyrd Bookstore. (Robin Daumit for The Baltimore Banner)

Not just a bookstore, Wyrd hosts real tea parties served from the vast assortment of local artisanal teas produced by The Happy Seed, an herbal garden store known for their boutique tea. The shop offers a cozy setting among an extensive collection of both new and gently loved books. For those unfamiliar with Orinoco, a local fourth-generation specialty coffee company with roots in Venezuela, try your first fall flavors of caramel apple, pumpkin spice, maple spice or hazelnut. Owner Amy Murphy seeks to curate a positive experience for her loyal community of customers who delight in holding small group gatherings, classes and celebrations of various types in this Edgewater location. Just minutes from Annapolis, Wyrd is that getaway spot you are sure to visit often for a little “me time.”