If you thought you’d seen it all with Maryland crab dishes, think again. Baltimore’s chefs are cooking up some seriously crazy crab concoctions that will have you shell-shocked (in the best way). From pizza slices weighed down with crab dip to pupusas packed with crustacean goodness, here’s a roundup of crab dishes that are so claw-some, you’ll be hooked after the first bite.

Crab nachos at Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St., Baltimore

Nachos, but make them Baltimore-style! Riverside Taphouse serves up their crab nachos with crispy wontons, a layer of jumbo lump crab, roasted corn, tomatoes and a drizzle of creamy cheese sauce.

Topped off with a sprinkle of everything seasoning, this nacho platter is a flavor explosion, blending textures and tastes in one deliciously messy dish.

End your meal with their duck-fat-fried donut holes for a sweet finale to a savory adventure. These crab nachos are as bold as they are delicious — you’ll be tempted to crab some to go.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Crab pupusa at El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery. (Chris Franzoni)

Crab pupusa at El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

11628 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown

Craving a crab dish with a Latin twist? I was recently invited to enjoy the crab pupusa at El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery, which is a must-try.

Picture this: a fluffy, handmade pupusa filled with Baltimore-style crab dip and fresh lump crab meat, delivering a gooey, savory experience with each bite. On the side, honey sriracha coleslaw adds a perfect kick of heat and sweetness.

This family-owned gem has been serving authentic Mexican food for about two decades, with everything made fresh daily — including pastries and decadent desserts that are worth saving room for (especially the tres leches). It’s safe to say I’ll be clawing my way back for more.

Crab rangoon nachos at Walker’s Tap & Table. (Chris Franzoni)

Crab rangoon nachos at Walker’s Tap & Table

2465 MD-97, Glenwood

Crab rangoon meets nacho heaven at Walker’s Tap & Table, where their crab rangoon dip serves up jumbo lump crab, crispy wonton chips and a silky cream cheese fondue.

This deconstructed twist is topped with pickled carrot, daikon sprouts and a punchy sriracha aioli, creating a playful blend of sweet, spicy and creamy flavors. Pair it with one of their 20 beers on tap for the full experience.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This place is big on bold flavors, and this dip is just one reason you’ll want to settle in for a long, tasty stay.

Crabmeat cheesesteak at Casey’s Crab Company. (Chris Franzoni)

Crabmeat cheesesteak at Casey’s Crab Company

3244 Fort Meade Road, Laurel

Casey’s crab meat cheesesteak throws caution to the wind with a sub roll loaded with gooey cheese, classic cheesesteak toppings and — of course — plenty of crabmeat.

The tender crab blends surprisingly seamlessly with the melted cheese for a flavor combo that’s just surf-and-turf enough to make you wonder why this isn’t on every menu.

Casey’s isn’t afraid to experiment, and this daring dish is one bite of proof that crabmeat cheesesteak is a thing worth trying.

Crab tater tots at Waterfront Hotel. (Chris Franzoni)

Crab tater tots at Waterfront Hotel

1710 Thames St., Baltimore

Elevate your tater tot game at the Waterfront Hotel. These tots are piled high with fresh crab, a drizzle of chipotle aioli, scallions, spicy jalapeño and cotija cheese for a delightfully bold twist on a beloved snack.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Paired with live music on the weekends, these shell-icious bites are perfect for sharing with friends (or keeping them all to yourself).

Crab cake at The Food Market. (Chris Franzoni)

1-pound crab cake at The Food Market

1017 W. 36th St., Baltimore

The Food Market in Hampden serves up a crab cake that’s more like a crab mountain. Weighing in at a whopping 1 pound, this behemoth is packed with perfectly seasoned crab and pairs with an indulgent side of lobster macaroni and cheese.

At $65, this dish is a splurge, but it’s well worth the price for any true Marylander. If you’re not ready to take on the 16-ounce dish, they also offer “little” (6-ounce) and “big” (10-ounce) versions, so no matter your appetite, you can still get a taste of this signature crustacean creation.

Crab slice at Slice on the Avenue. (Chris Franzoni)

1-pound crab slice at Slice on the Avenue

8137 Honeygo Blvd., Nottingham

Only in this state would you find a pizza slice that’s big enough to double as a gym weight. The 1-pound Maryland crab dip slice is a deliciously over-the-top masterpiece.

Piled high with their creamy crab dip, a generous layer of mozzarella, and a thin, hand-tossed New York-style crust, this slice combines the best of both worlds: pizza and crab dip. It’s big, bold and unapologetically Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Crab rangoon dip at Ellie’s Tavern. (Chris Franzoni)

Crab rangoon dip at Ellie’s Tavern

901 S. Clinton St., Baltimore

Ellie’s Tavern in Canton knows how to dip right with their own cheesy take on crab rangoon. This delicious dish breaks down the classic dish into a creamy, crab-packed dip with sweet chili sauce drizzled over the top.

Fried wonton chips add the perfect crispy contrast, making each bite seriously satisfying. And since this cozy tavern keeps it chill, it’s the perfect spot to snack on this dip while sipping their trendy frozen espresso martini.

Crab queso at Mucho Gusto. (Chris Franzoni)

Crab queso at Mucho Gusto

842 Kenilworth Drive, Towson

Mucho Gusto is adding some serious seafood flair to their menu with their crab queso — a creamy, cheesy dip that’s made all the more addictive with tender crab meat.

Want to make it even more decadent? Add a side of patatas bravas to scoop up every last bite.

This restaurant, located in the Shops at Kenilworth mall, is full of surprises, including cocktails that can be ordered with an image of your face printed on top. You’ll be cheesin’ for the camera and for the crab in this unexpectedly delicious queso.