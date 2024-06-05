The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

What’s a James Beard semifinalist to do after leaving one of Baltimore’s top restaurants? In chef David Zamudio’s case, the answer is to open his own place in Harbor Point.

Zamudio left Station North’s Alma Cocina Latina just before being named a semifinalist for the James Beard Awards in the “best chef: mid-Atlantic” category in January.

This fall, he’s set to launch Josefina at 1409 Point St. in Harbor Point. The space was formerly home to Doner Bros, which closed in June 2023.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot eatery on the ground floor of an apartment building will offer guests a taste of southern Spain, with a menu geared toward tapas and a few entrees all meant for sharing. A press release promises waiters “in crisp white shirts and red neckerchiefs.”

The restaurant, named after several women in Zamudio’s family, will establish the foundation for a series of Latin American eateries that he has planned. “With each restaurant, I will pay homage to where I came from, where I had unique opportunities to learn and grow in my career, and the potential for growth through the future,” he said in a statement.

Josefina will neighbor a new branch of Attman’s Deli that opened this year. Both are part of the 27-acre Harbor Point neighborhood, formerly an industrial brownfield that is in the process of being overhauled by Beatty Development Group.