Finishing up dinner with a sweet little treat is a highlight of the human experience. I’m a firm believer in always taking a look at the dessert menu, and give bonus points to every server that drops it on my table at the end of a meal to skip over that awkward “should we” conversation. Yes, we should! Read on for five spots where dessert is just as good as the main course, if not better.

Blackwall Barn & Lodge

6000 Merriweather Drive, Suite B140, Columbia

Blackwall Barn offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere, making it a great spot for a date night. With gluten-free and vegan options available, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. During a recent visit, my friend and I finished our meal with the mixed berry cobbler, which takes a unique twist on the classic. Instead of the traditional berry compote topped with batter, this version features a cakey bottom layered with warm blueberries and strawberries and topped with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream and a berry sauce drizzle. Served piping hot, it’s a flavorful way to end a meal.

Xenia Greek Kouzina

8850 Columbia 100 Parkway, Columbia

The loukoumades at Xenia Greek Kouzina. (Rachel Lipton) Xenia Greek Kouzina's baklava. (Rachel Lipton)

Xenia Greek Kouzina offers seven different Greek desserts on their menu — ideal for those with a sweet tooth. My friends and I shared generous portions of loukoumades and baklava on a recent dinner visit. The loukoumades are bite-sized, honey-soaked donuts with a crispy exterior, finished with a light sprinkle of cinnamon for added warmth. Truthfully, the thought of these donuts, which burst with sweetness in every bite, has crossed my mind at least once a day since I tried them. We also enjoyed their baklava, served rolled instead of in the traditional layers. The dish, generously filled with pistachios and almonds and soaked in a rich honey syrup, was served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, offering a perfect balance of nuttiness and sweetness. To complete the experience, Xenia also offers a full coffee menu, including traditional Greek coffee and a variety of dessert drinks.

The Food Market

10480 Little Patuxent Parkway G150, Columbia

The 1/2 baked blondie from The Food Market in Columbia. (Rachel Lipton) The Food Market's Heath Bar crunch bread pudding. (Rachel Lipton)

The Food Market, a beloved Hampden institution, brought its renowned flavors to the Merriweather District in 2021 — including their delicious desserts. On every visit I’m torn between the 1/2 baked blondie and the Heath Bar crunch bread pudding. The former is underbaked (as the name suggests) and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle, plus torched marshmallow fluff and a handful of blueberries. It’s so, so good. The bread pudding is soft and topped with crunchy bits of Heath Bar, drizzled with condensed milk caramel and served with hand-whipped cream. And for those who can’t choose just one, the restaurant offers a special dessert tasting experience, allowing guests to sample five of the seven desserts on the menu for $45, making it a great option for those looking to indulge in a variety of sweet flavors.

Grille 620

11099 Resort Road, Suite 304, Ellicott City

The brownie sundae from Grille 620. (Rachel Lipton) Grille 620's pineapple upside-down cake. (Rachel Lipton)

A quintessential savory steakhouse experience includes finishing up your meal with a sweet indulgence, and Grille 620 offers a few delicious options. Their pineapple upside-down cake is a moist and flavorful dessert, soaked in rich pineapple syrup for a satisfying blend of sweetness and tang. For chocolate lovers, the decadent brownie sundae is served warm and topped with creamy French vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel and chocolate syrup, and finished with crunchy walnuts.

Victoria Gastro Pub

8201 Snowden River Parkway, Suite D, Columbia

Victoria Gastro Pub's chocolate praline cake. (Rachel Lipton)

Victoria Gastro Pub combines the cozy charm of a dark wood-furnished pub with an upscale dining experience, making it a standout destination for both comfort food and gourmet offerings. While known for their famous duck fat fries, their dessert menu is just as impressive. One must-try treat is the chocolate praline cake. Three layers of moist cake are layered with fluffy whipped cream, all covered in decadent chocolate ganache. Crunchy nuts are sprinkled on top rather than mixed inside, creating a delicate mix of flavor and texture. Swipe your bite through the luscious caramel praline sauce drizzled on the plate for extra sweetness.

Rachel Lipton is a Baltimore-based freelancer and the content creator behind @LikeTheTeaEATS, where she highlights food and finds around the Baltimore region.