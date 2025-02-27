Domenico Di Pasquale was walking up the ramp at 3700 Gough St. Thursday morning when he noticed something missing: the hand-painted sign that had advertised his family’s business since before he was born.

The mustard yellow plaque the size of a boogie board went up in 1988, the year the cherished Italian market and eatery relocated from Claremont Street. It stayed on even as the owners moved yet again in 2021 to 3700 Toone St. in Brewers Hill. Di Pasquale’s, a Baltimore staple since 1914, also has a location in Harborview off Key Highway, which recently relocated to the former Tabrizi’s space next door.

Through it all, the Gough Street building and its sign stayed in the family, along with a hand-painted screen depicting gangster Al Capone, who lived upstairs decades before the Di Pasquales took over.

A month ago, Di Pasquale, 30, and friend Joey Faiola transformed the Gough Street space into Forno, a speakeasy offering pizza, cocktails and small bites. Business was slow for the first few weeks in operation, but Di Pasquale said it picked up a bit after he began promoting the concept on social media.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And then the sign was gone.

Domenico Di Pasquale stands in front of the wall that formerly displayed the missing sign. (Christina Tkacik/The Baltimore Banner)

“Now it’s a true speakeasy,” quipped Lou Catelli, a cousin of Di Pasquale’s who worked for the family business when he was a teen. Catelli said his relatives are “blaming each other,” accusing one another of taking the sign for their homes. “It’s pretty hilarious.”

To Di Pasquale, though, it’s no laughing matter. He posted about the alleged theft on Facebook, where customers expressed their outrage. After conferring with neighbors, Di Pasquale located security camera footage of the incident that he says took place just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Whoever took it “walked right up here, ripped it down, and walked right back down toward Eaton Street.” He struggled to think of who would do such a thing, and why. To put it in their basement?

“My parents and I, my whole family, we work so hard,” he said. Di Pasquale plans to file a police report for the stolen sign. “It’s a part of my family history. You can’t get that back.”