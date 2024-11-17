Donuts or doughnuts, whichever spelling you prefer, are the ideal breakfast treat. And it’s true what they say, the early bird gets the worm — or full flavor selection. Yes, there is always a place like Dunkin’ around, but what about when you want something a little fancier? While Howard County isn’t home to many bakeries that exclusively sell traditional donuts, there are a handful of shops and coffee places serving this sweet confection that need to be part of your rotation.

Touche Touchet Bakery

10400 Shaker Drive in Columbia, or 6501-6515 Huntshire Drive in Elkridge

A chocolate doughnut from Touche Touchet Bakery, which has locations in Columbia and Elkridge. (Rachel Lipton)

You’re immediately greeted with a beautifully stocked pastry case when you step into this family-owned bakery. In addition to yeast-risen doughnuts, they also have cookies, cupcakes and other pastry items. The doughnuts are so fluffy, and if you get there early enough, the glaze is still fresh and almost dripping onto your fingers. There are no wrong choices when it comes to flavors, but the strawberry, with its strong, flavorful icing, is my personal favorite. If that isn’t your thing, the vanilla and chocolate glazed are both delicious as well.

Brewing Good Coffee Co.

8600 Foundry St., Savage

Donut Run sells its chocolate and coconut doughnut at Brewing Good Coffee Co. in Savage. (Rachel Lipton)

This vegan coffee shop in Savage Mill brings in vegan doughnuts from Donut Run on the weekend. The flavors change daily, but these sweet pillowy treats are sublime. On a recent visit, I was lucky enough to snag a chocolate and coconut donut, which tasted as delicious as a Mounds bar, with the added bonus of coconut flakes on top for a bit of texture. Brewing Good Coffee brews their own java, so make sure you grab a cup while you’re there to enjoy with your breakfast.

Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar

11710 E. Market Place, Fulton

The Oreo doughnut from Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar in Fulton. (Rachel Lipton) The raspberry lemon doughnut with buttercream icing at Fulton’s Decadent. (Rachel Lipton)

Part coffee shop/bakery and part wine bar, Decadent reliably has a few varieties of moist cake doughnuts among the other items in their pastry cases. This bakeshop takes a “cakerie” approach to some of their donuts, topping some with buttercream icing while the remainder are glazed. The raspberry lemon donut with buttercream icing was especially bright and tangy. And true to this bakeshop’s name, it was certainly decadent.

Elli Mochi Donut

3570 St. Johns Lane #101, Ellicott City

From left, strawberry, Oreo and ube mochi doughnuts from Elli Mochi in Ellicott City. (Rachel Lipton)

Elli Mochi is a Howard County shop serving up mochi doughnuts. These Japanese-style pastries are chewier and airier than their American counterpart, and oh-so-delicious. When I visited, there were 15 different flavors to choose from. I opted for the strawberry, Oreo and ube flavors. The latter was my favorite, a beautiful purple color from the yam, tasting slightly nutty and coconut-y with a hint of vanilla. It’s one of my favorite flavors for dessert — and now for breakfast, too.

Cozy Cafe, Bakery & Bistro

8006 Main St., Ellicott City

An apple cider doughnut from Cozy Cafe, Bakery & Bistro in Ellicott City. (Rachel Lipton)

Cozy Cafe is a fan favorite in Howard County for coffee and brunch, but they also have a rotating selection of doughnuts! I’ve seen chocolate glazed, Boston cream and jelly-filled on their menu in the past. During a recent visit, they had a fall special featuring an apple cider version. With its cinnamon and sugar coating and hint of apple and nutmeg flavors, the doughnut transported me right to the apple orchard, and felt like the perfect fall treat.