Duff Goldman will sell his cupcakes at Maryland’s new Great Wolf Lodge

When Maryland’s new Great Wolf Lodge resort launches June 29, heading down one of the 22 water slides will be Duff Goldman, the Charm City Cakes founder and “Ace of Cakes” star.

Goldman, who lives in California, returned to the Remington shop where his company began Tuesday to kick off his partnership with the theme park and hotel chain’s Maryland branch, which will include a line of specialty cupcakes that will be sold this summer.

Located about 45 minutes outside of Baltimore in Perryville, the new hotel will be the largest for the Great Wolf franchise, whose family-first accommodations have outposts across the United States. The nightly rates, which start at $190, include access to a 128,000-square-foot indoor water park. Guests staying in one of the 700 rooms can also pay extra to access a 58,000-square-foot adventure park with bowling and a ropes course.

“Don’t book a plane ride to Disney,” said general manager Nadine Miracle, who wore metallic animal ears for the occasion. “Come up to Great Wolf Lodge.”

Goldman’s cupcakes, whimsically decorated with fondant ears and candy characters from the “Great Wolf Pack,” have names like the “Chillax” and “Off to Adventure.” And, of course, “They’re really really good,” the baker said. They’ll be available for purchase at an ice cream shop at the resort, which also offers a full-service restaurant and multiple “quick-service” eateries, plus a Dunkin.’

Proceeds from the sale of Goldman’s cupcakes will benefit the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins. The facility offers free lodging for the families of kids receiving treatment at the hospital.

When it opens this summer, the Great Wolf Lodge in Maryland will sell cupcakes from Charm City Cakes. (Christina Tkacik)

Seventeen years after the premiere of “Ace of Cakes,” Goldman is busier than ever. He heads back to California this week to film “Halloween Cookie Challenge” and an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay,” both for Food Network. Coming down the pipeline: “Spring Baking Championship,” “Kids Baking Championship” and “Holiday Baking Championship.”

But he still makes time to support his favorite football team. A longtime Ravens fan, Goldman returns to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium a few times a year to watch the games. Despite their recent failure to secure a long-term contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson, Goldman said he trusted in the Ravens’ future: Come fall, “Somebody’s going to be throwing the ball and hopefully somebody’s catching it.”

“I love the Ravens,” he added. “I love the leadership of that team. Everybody in Baltimore has the utmost faith in that leadership. I just want them to play some good football.”

And the baker will be back in Maryland again soon to attend the Great Wolf Lodge opening with his wife, Johnna, and 2-year-old daughter, Josephine.

Goldman’s toddler, who helps out from her perch on a step stool, is already a big fan of baking and has learned to imitate her dad by shouting out, “Timer!” whenever an alarm goes off.

