Easter is a time for celebration, reflection, and gathering with loved ones. And what better way to do so than over a delicious meal? Whether you’re looking for a fancy brunch with all the fixings, a family-friendly outing complete with face painting and bunny-shaped pancakes, or a unique dining experience that offers a twist on traditional Easter fare, we’ve got you covered. So grab your appetite and let’s hop to it!

The Valley Inn

10501 Falls Rd., Timonium

Get ready for an Easter brunch extravaganza that’s fun for the whole family and lasts all weekend long. On Saturday, April 8, from noon to 3 p.m., kids can hunt for Easter eggs and get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny after having their faces painted as a festive bunny or colorful egg. On Sunday, April 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Easter Bunny will return for even more photos. But the fun doesn’t stop there. After working up an appetite, kids can enjoy bunny-shaped pancakes.

La Cuchara

3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Baltimore

Choose from Basque-inspired dishes, including espelette crispy chicken served with wildflower honey, preserved lemon and crispy polenta, and wood-grilled salmon accompanied by piquillo pepper, fennel pollen, niçoise olives and lemon aioli. And don’t pass over the Rose Pavlova for dessert. The cost to indulge in this three-course feast is $48 per person.

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen

10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore

Looking for an Easter brunch that’s sure to egg-cite your taste buds? Gertrude’s specials include a braised lamb shank omelet that will have you hopping with joy, and a smoked salmon quiche that’s swimming in flavor. Plus, they’ll be serving all of the classics, including crab cakes and brunch cocktails, all weekend long.

Perennial

1 Olympic Place, Towson

If you missed your chance to visit the Easter Bunny, it’s not too late. Perennial is hosting a Sunday brunch where kids can have their photos taken. And for the parents, Perennial’s brunch menu — featuring brunch cocktails as well as small plates and entrees, including cinnamon-crunch French toast, crab benedict, and fried chicken and grits — will be available along with a selection of Easter specials.

Rec Pier Chop House

The Sagamore Pendry Hotel, 1715 Thames St., Baltimore

Rec Pier Chop House’s Easter menu is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. But the real treat? The gospel music that will have you bobbing your head and tapping your feet. So fill your plate and let the sweet sounds lift your spirits higher!

The Manor Tavern

15819 Old York Rd., Monkton

I have spent many Easters dining at The Manor Tavern, and I promise it’s not because it’s our family business. While you may find me snapping photos of the all-day Easter buffet, the reward is an overwhelmingly delicious spread featuring made-to-order omelets, French toast casserole, a carving station with prime rib, lamb and ham, and delectable desserts. My second favorite part? Enjoying a beautiful ride through the countryside.

The Melting Pot

418 York Rd., Towson

Get ready to dip into Easter Sunday with an egg-cellent four-course meal at The Melting Pot. Your tastebuds will hop for the gooey melted cheeses served alongside savory meats and fresh vegetables. Plus, their Easter-themed chocolate fondue is an appropriately sweet treat.

Blue Moon Too

1024 Light St., Baltimore

It’s no surprise that Blue Moon has a delicious Easter-themed French toast — the restaurant has more flavors than candy in an Easter basket. Available April 8-16, this unique twist on a typically sweet dish is made with thick sliced bread soaked in savory cream and layered with smoked salmon and lemon and dill cream cheese. But if you still haven’t had your fill of sweets come Easter morning, you can also nibble on their carrot cake pancakes.

Weber’s Farm

2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville

Weber’s Farm is celebrating Easter with two weekends of fun (April 1-2 and 7-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and you may need that much time to fit it all in. Festivities include an Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, barrel train rides, hillside slides, face painting, aqua art, balloon creations, and caricature artists. And of course, plenty of food. An $8-per-plate pancake breakfast will be offered from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. each day, but if you miss that, you can always visit the Crossroads Bistro Food Truck on premise. Registration is required.

StoneBridge Grille

21336 York Rd., Parkton

Enjoy an assortment of goodies like muffins, bagels, fruit, and cheese, or go all-out with the bananas foster French toast. And of course, you can’t forget the star of the show: the carved apple-glazed ham. Seatings are available every 15 minutes, but reservations are egg-stremely encouraged.

Gunther & Co.

3650 Toone St., Baltimore

Guaranteed to be a delicious time, Gunther & Co.’s two-course brunch menu features drool-worthy dishes that’ll make you do the bunny hop. Selections include a smoked salmon “everything” flatbread, pineapple and coconut French toast, creamy crab soup, and roasted leg of lamb. All for just $42 per person, it’s like finding a golden egg (and I’m not just saying that because I take pretty photos for their social media).!

McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern

2260 Cromwell Bridge Rd., Parkville

Egg-sperience the egg-citement with an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring breakfast and lunch offerings, from frittatas, waffles and bacon to ziti, smoked brisket and corn ribs. And don’t forget about the eggs-travagant carafes of mimosas and bloody marys, which are only $18 each. For the little ones, McFaul’s is hosting two Easter egg hunts on Saturday, April 8, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844

30 Trevanion Rd., Taneytown

The Smokehouse Restaurant is offering a five-course prix-fixe lunch extravaganza. Indulge in scrumptious filet mignon, brioche-crusted black cod, Shenandoah braised lamb and more. Feeling extra fancy? Add on a five-course wine pairing. Plus, don’t forget to bring your kids and their Easter baskets for their annual outdoor Easter egg hunt. Just be sure to reserve your spot before they’re completely eggs-hausted.

Carson’s Creekside

1110 Beech Drive, Middle River

If you’re having difficulty deciding between Easter dinner and brunch, Carson’s Creekside has all the baskets covered. At brunch (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), you can enjoy seafood, carving, Belgian waffle, and made-to-order omelet stations, along with a traditional selection of breakfast options, pastries and more. At dinner (3-7 p.m.), a pasta station will replace the breakfast offerings, and additional savory options, including rock fish and chicken marsala, will be added. Bonus: mimosas and bloody mary’s are $5 all day long.

Bmore Licks

2437 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Unfortunately, ice cream and Easter baskets don’t exactly go hand in hand. But, lucky for you, Easter lasts all month long at Bmore Licks. Enjoy a cup or cone of their newest specialty flavor, hard serve carrot cake, available through the end of April at their Federal Hill and Canton locations.

Johnny’s

4800 Roland Ave., Baltimore

The Easter brunch buffet at Johnny’s might make you forget about those boring old chocolate bunnies. You can indulge in their oh-so-sweet strawberry compote French toast or fill your basket — er, plate — with classic eggs benedict. And for those who want to get creative, check out the omelet station.