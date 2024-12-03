Eddie’s of Roland Park on 5113 Roland Ave. opened Tuesday morning with a bank of busted windows.

A store owner, who declined to be named until the company releases a formal statement, stood in the doorway and assured the morning rush of customers that all was well after a vehicle collided with the storefront Monday evening. He said the business fortunately did not suffer major damage.

Police responded to the store at 5 p.m. Monday, where they found a car had shattered the grocer’s front window. No injuries were reported and the cause of the incident was unknown, according to reports by WJZ.

It wasn’t the first time a car caused trouble for the family-owned business. The grocer’s gone “two for two” after another vehicle slammed into the Eddie’s of Roland Park location at 6213 N. Charles St. earlier this year, the owner said. In both cases, the market suffered minor damage.

Neither crash was enough to slow down the business, he said. Ali Borzomati, a spokeswoman for the company, said the business is thankful no one got hurt and still assessing the damages.

Eddie’s opened Tuesday morning with its window boarded and scraps of police tape blowing in the wind. Police did not respond to requests about the status of the investigation.

The Roland Avenue store joined the Eddie’s franchise in 1954 — a time when at least 26 Eddie’s stores were scattered across Baltimore. They would later be independently owned. In the last three years, the Roland Avenue location underwent a major remodel and was fit with a new kitchen, storage and production areas and both offices and shared spaces for employees. Outdoor seating and new windows were also added.

The grocer celebrated 80 years in operation this year. Neither staff nor the store’s owner visiting the Roland Park Avenue location would comment on the damages incurred by the crashes or their collective effect on the business.