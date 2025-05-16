Ekiben co-founder Steve Chu teased a new location for his wildly popular restaurant in a cryptic Instagram post early Friday morning.

Two photos — one the interior of a dilapidated building and the other a floor plan for a commercial kitchen — were accompanied by the caption “#4.”

The building is located at 500 N. Market Street in Frederick, Chu confirmed, and it will be Ekiben’s first spot outside Baltimore city limits. “I think Frederick’s … cool, man,” Chu said. “We really like the neighborhood.”

The city is home to a number of great restaurants and bakeries, including the newly opened Voltaggio brothers’ Wye Oak Tavern. “We just hope Frederick will like what we have to offer them,” Chu said.

He declined to give an opening date, saying it was impossible to predict how long the renovation of the space, a former barbershop, would take. “I feel there’s going to be a lot of surprises in that building that we have yet to uncover,” he said.

Chu and his partner, Ephrem Abebe, debuted Ekiben at the Fells Point Farmers Market more than a decade ago, opening a permanent branch in the neighborhood in 2016. It has gained a loyal following, particularly for its crispy tempura broccoli and Neighborhood Bird sandwich, a Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles and fresh herbs on a steamed bun.

Chu and Abebe opened subsequent branches of Ekiben in Hampden and Locust Point. The restaurant also recently launched a stall at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.