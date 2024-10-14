As the crisp autumn air rolls in, Howard County’s local bars and restaurants are crafting cocktails and brewing beers that capture the essence of the season. Whether you’re a pumpkin spice lover or an apple cider enthusiast, these spots have something special brewing to keep you cozy this fall.

Manor Hill Brewing

On the edges of Ellicott City, Manor Hill Brewing is known for its farm-brewed beers, and this fall, they’re serving up seasonal specialties you won’t want to miss.

Prized Pumpkin 6.5% pumpkin ale: Initial aromas bring a cornucopia of pumpkin pie spices — cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and clove. These spices are balanced with low bitterness, and slight malty sweetness.

Munich Dunkel 5% German-style dark lager: This deep amber-colored dark lager exhibits aromas of toasted breads and roasted plums, layered with subtle notes of chocolate and toffee.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

These brews capture the essence of fall and are perfect for sipping while enjoying the crisp weather on their scenic farm.

Victoria Gastro Pub

In Columbia, Victoria Gastro Pub has unveiled a series of autumn-inspired cocktails that are as cozy as they are delicious.

Their apple spice martini is a standout, blending the bright flavors of fresh apples with warm spices, making it the perfect choice for those cool evenings. The aroma on the martini is inviting, with a sweet, fragrant burst of apple and a hint of cinnamon that immediately evokes the essence of fall.

The first sip offers a smooth, slightly tart apple flavor, complemented by layers of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. And the cocktail finishes with a touch of sweetness and a warming spice that lingers on the palate, making it an ideal sipper for cool autumn evenings.

They’re also offering a caramel bourbon cider, which combines the sweetness of caramel with the richness of bourbon and the tartness of apple cider — a drink that perfectly balances comfort and flavor.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Victoria’s seasonal sangria is pinot noir meets Grand Marnier, cranberry juice and the warming flavors of cinnamon liqueur. It’s all the cozy vibes of mulled wine with a twist.

Want to make a fall cocktail? Here’s their boozy pumpkin spice martini recipe:

2 ounces of vanilla vodka

1 ounce of Irish cream liqueur

1 ounce of pumpkin spice syrup

1 ounce of half-and-half

Cinnamon stick and whipped cream for garnish

Instructions: Combine the alcohol, half-and-half and syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a martini glass. Topped with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Cured Table & Tap

At Cured Table & Tap, the fall season is celebrated with classic fall flavors.

“Boots with the fur” is is a wild mix of flavors that will make you want to get up and dance. Bootjack Rye, Buchanan’s Pineapple and Fernet come together with tropical coconut and cardamom syrups, with a squeeze of fresh lime to kick it up a notch. It’s fall with a fun twist!

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Apple bourbon jeans” is a smooth and bold mix that’s as classic as your favorite pair of jeans. Green River wheated bourbon, sweet vermouth and Barrow’s ginger create a cozy base, while apple cinnamon syrup and a touch of bitters make it irresistibly warm and flavorful.

Cheers to discovering the best of Howard County — one sip at a time!

Claire Duarte is the founder of THE COLUMBIA MOM and a local expert on everything Howard County. When she’s not exploring new spots, she’s sharing the best of what the area has to offer with her readers and followers. Catch her latest adventures at thecolumbiamdmom.com.