Harry Herman’s grandparents began selling paczki in Baltimore over 100 years ago. Pronounced “poonch-key,” the dense, filled doughnuts from Poland were traditionally a means for home cooks to use up all the extra oil and shortening they had on hand in preparation for the austere weeks of Lent. A century later, Herman and his family still sell the treats from the iconic Dundalk shop where they relocated Herman’s Bakery in the 1950s.

While paczki are strictly a Polish creation, the tradition of eating sweet, fried dough just before Lent is one that spans the globe. Baltimore is home to numerous bakeries where the devout can get their fix.

At the Polish Table on Eastern Avenue carries plum-filled paczki made in New York and brought down fresh to Baltimore. Owner Agnes Leonczak made sure to note, however, that Polish people actually don’t celebrate Fat Tuesday. Their day of gluttony and pantry cleanouts is Fat Thursday, the week before.

Read More The Dish: This new Fells Point pub feels like it’s been there a century Feb 26, 2025

But for those of us celebrating now, the doughnuts are also available at Woodlea Bakery’s branches on Belair Road and near Harford Mall. “We have paczkis, we have hot cross buns through Lent, and king cakes,” said Charles Hergenroeder, owner of the 80-year-old business.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In Pennsylvania Dutch cultures, yeast fasnachts rolled in granulated sugar are the must-have doughnut for pre-Lenten feasting. Fenwick Bakery on Harford Road, home to the area’s favorite peach cake, sells them on Mardi Gras, said head baker and owner Michael Allen Meckel. Come Wednesday, you’ll see hot cross buns. You can also find fasnachts at area Weis Markets, which covers its bases by also carrying paczki.

Large and small king cakes — plastic baby included — are available at local Atwater’s branches. But in my opinion, those Louisiana traditions don’t hold a candle to beignets, a fluffy, fried pastry dusted in powdered sugar. Pick up an order at Beye Beignets inside La Chow, formerly Stratford University, at 210 S. Central Ave. in Little Italy. They’re open Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can also pick up an order from the Creole Soul stall at R. House, which carries them year-round.