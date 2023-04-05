Our favorite food stories from The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore has an exciting dining scene, and nobody is covering it like The Banner is.

Whether you’re looking for news about a place that’s opening up in your neighborhood or if you’re wondering about larger trends in Charm City food, we’ve got you covered.

And if you’re here, you should sign up for The Dish, our weekly food and dining scene newsletter.

The new guys vs. the classics

This was fun, and not just because I got to participate in the taste test. Responding to the excitement that surrounded the opening of Raising Cane’s in Towson, The Banner decided to put on a taste test of some local fast food chicken options.

We partnered with WJZ to turn it into a story that, if you ask me, is fit to air on the Food Network.

News you can use

In this story, reporter Christina Tkacik takes us on a tour around Hampden, the North Baltimore neighborhood that will soon be home to eight new eateries. She also explores what might make Hampden different from other areas of the city.

What the kids are eating

I like this one because it’s a food story a lot of people wouldn’t think to look for. But, in Baltimore City Public Schools, thousands of meals get served to students at more than 100 locations — every school day. That’s a lot of food, and a lot of people eating!

This great feature combines a deep look at the school system’s lunch program with intimate portraits of what some students actually think of the food choices.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

Catering started here

In this beautiful feature, John-John Williams IV looks at American history through two important lenses: Black history and food history. Here’s a taste:

Maryland’s geographic location, combined with its sizable freed Black population in the 19th century, account for it being prime for culinary advancements, according to David and Tonya Thomas, Baltimore-area caterers and restaurateurs who have also become respected Black food historians.

And although Maryland is known for its crabs and crab cakes, its contributions to food history extend far beyond that.

“There would be no American cuisine without African Americans. We certainly understand there would be no America without African Americans.”