Baltimore chef Ashish Alfred announced Monday that he has temporarily closed his restaurants in Fells Point, which includes Duck Duck Goose, Osteria Pirata and the Anchor Tavern.

The restaurateur and his eateries in Baltimore, Bethesda and Washington D.C. — all which are apparently now closed — face multiple lawsuits in Maryland. Reached by phone, Alfred said he had “no comment whatsoever” on the pending litigation or the decision to shutter.

In a statement posted to the Instagram accounts for Osteria Pirata and Duck Duck Goose, Alfred cited safety concerns in the Fells Point neighborhood where they operate as the reason for the closure.

“I feel it’s in the best interest of my business, my clients, and the incredibly hardworking people on my team for us to simply ‘press pause’ while the city works to remedy the safety concerns of Baltimore,” he wrote.

Italian-themed Osteria Pirata opened in 2023 in the former Points South Latin Kitchen space. French brasserie Duck Duck Goose launched in Bethesda in 2016 and in Baltimore in 2018. A representative for the Admiral Fell Inn, which houses all three of Alfred’s restaurants, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anchor Tavern bartender Steve Mavronis celebrated 17 years working at the pub last Wednesday — the last night it was open before Alfred closed it.

Mavronis, who is known for his smoked old fashioned as well as the eggnog he makes over the winter holidays, said he’s confident he’ll be back behind the bar someday. If the Anchor hasn’t reopened by Christmas, Mavronis joked: “I’ll be doing eggnog in the Square, trust me.”

In a lawsuit filed this year in federal court, a former general manager at No Way Rose, Alfred’s short-lived Federal Hill concept, accused him of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation, saying Alfred and another employee made unwanted comments about her body and that she lost out on a chance to work at another of Alfred’s restaurants after she complained. In a response, an attorney for the restaurant group denied the allegations.

According to online court records, specialty food distributor Baldor filed a claim against Alfred Hospitality in April.

In Montgomery County, where Alfred previously operated a branch of Duck Duck Goose, which later became Good Ducking Burger and closed, he is facing a judgment of more than $58,000 from Moe Greene, LLC.

Montgomery County has recorded an $8,000 lien against the Alfred Restaurant Group, according to online court records. A branch of Duck Duck Goose in Washington, D.C. is also listed on Google as closed. Social media accounts for the restaurant have not been updated since last year.

Alfred recently hosted an episode of “Bar Rescue” on Paramount TV. He is also working on a forthcoming memoir that will chronicle his struggles with drug addiction.

On Instagram, he promised to continue his work on the small screen, saying “you can still find me on TV helping other hospitality owners navigate the challenges of this ever-changing business, and I will continue to be available to promote all things Baltimore.”