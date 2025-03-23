There’s something special about the moment a steaming, fragrant basket of bread arrives at your table, giving you a taste of what’s to come while you sip your drink and peruse the menu. And, in a time when complimentary bread service is becoming a rarity, these Baltimore-area restaurants are keeping the tradition alive.

But just because the bread is free doesn’t mean you should stop there. These spots also serve some of the best dishes in the city. You might be tempted to fill up on buttery rolls or fresh focaccia alone, but trust us. The entrées, pastas and steaks are worth saving the extra room.

The Local

8161 Honeygo Blvd., White Marsh

At The Local, every ingredient has a story. This White Marsh gem is dedicated to supporting local farmers and small businesses, which is why the bread service features homemade cornbread made with — you guessed it — locally sourced ingredients. Served warm with honey jalapeño butter, it’s the ideal balance of sweet and spicy, with just the right amount of heat to wake up your taste buds and complement the farm-to-table fare and creative craft cocktails.

La Barrita

32 N. Chester St., Baltimore

La Barrita’s signature ciabatta bread is served warm with chimichurri. (Chris Franzoni)

This cozy Butcher’s Hill restaurant brings the heart of Argentina to Baltimore with grilled steaks, house-made pastas and mouthwatering empanadas. But first you’ll be treated to the signature ciabatta bread, served warm with chimichurri. The bread is rustic and airy, the chimichurri is packed with fresh herbs and garlic, and together they create an opening act so good it might just steal the show.

The Oregon Grille

1201 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley

The Oregon Grille sources its rolls from Kneads Bakeshop & Café. (Chris Franzoni)

A meal at The Oregon Grille is an experience in refined steakhouse dining, and the bread service sets the tone. Each guest is served a warm Parker House roll from Kneads Bakeshop & Café, finished with herbed Boursin butter and a delicate sprinkle of Maldon salt. The rolls are pillowy soft, rich and just salty enough to keep you reaching for another. Pair that with the delicious aged steaks and an extensive wine list, and you’ve got a meal that feels as indulgent as it does timeless.

Estiatorio Plaka

4718 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Estiatorio Plaka’s complimentary bread service features homemade rosemary sourdough. (Chris Franzoni)

Though it hasn’t yet been open for two years, Estiatorio Plaka has quickly become a Greektown staple, whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek dish or just a quick coffee and pastry. The complimentary bread service for sit-down meals features homemade rosemary sourdough, served with rich olive oil and fragrant oregano. The bread is crusty on the outside, soft on the inside and so delicious that it has made it available for purchase in the in-house bakery.

La Cuchara

3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Baltimore

La Cuchara has a rotating selection of freshly baked options for bread. (Chris Franzoni)

If you’re dining at La Cuchara, bread isn’t an afterthought. It’s an art form. In-house baker Carrie Goltra has been building the bread program since day one, and it shows. Each guest is greeted with a rotating selection of freshly baked options such as baguette rustico, spiced pumpkin bread and smoked pumpernickel, all served with soft butter topped with smoked fleur de sel. The menu at this Basque-inspired restaurant changes daily, but the bread remains a constant — always fresh, always warm and always an invitation to slow down and savor the moment.

Sammy’s Trattoria

1200 N. Charles St., Baltimore

Sammy’s Trattoria offers warm slices of French baguette. (Chris Franzoni)

Guests at Italian restaurant Sammy’s Trattoria are treated to warm slices of French baguette, served with a flavorful blend of olive oil, garlic, cheese and Italian spices. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the homestyle pastas, hearty veal dishes and rich sauces that beg to be soaked up by every last bite of the complimentary carb. With locations in Mount Vernon and Hunt Valley, Sammy’s is a go-to for authentic Italian comfort food.

Petit Louis Bistro

4800 Roland Ave., Baltimore

Petit Louis Bistro serves a rustic Palladin loaf. (Chris Franzoni)

If you’re looking for a taste of Paris, Petit Louis Bistro is the place. This Roland Park institution nails the French bistro experience, from the cozy ambience to the expertly curated wine list. And, of course, there’s the bread: a rustic Palladin loaf, named in honor of the late, great Jean-Louis Palladin, served with Beurre de President or Plugra butter. Pair it with a bowl of French onion soup or the expertly prepared steak frites, and you’ll feel transported straight to the Left Bank.

Tagliata

1012 Fleet St., Baltimore

Tagliata serves rosemary focaccia with whipped butter and a side of fresh Parmesan chunks. (Chris Franzoni)

Tagliata is known for its hand-cut steaks, house-made pastas and one of the most impressive wine lists in the city — but let’s talk about that bread. The complimentary bread service features rosemary focaccia, served with whipped butter infused with a secret ingredient (Tagliata is not telling, but trust us, it’s magic). Topped with cracked black pepper, flaky sea salt and a side of fresh Parmesan chunks, this focaccia is the kind of bread that makes you question whether you really need to order an appetizer.

Cece’s Roland Park

10 Village Square, Suite 10, Baltimore

Cece’s Roland Park offers a garlic focaccia. (Chris Franzoni)

Cece’s Roland Park is a neighborhood favorite for comforting Italian American classics. During dinner, each table is treated to warm garlic focaccia brushed with garlic butter and topped with a generous dusting of Parmigiano Reggiano. It’s soft, buttery and bursting with flavor — exactly what you want before diving into a plate of the pasta or a crunchy yet cheesy charred pizza.

Foraged

1709 N. Charles St., Baltimore

Complimentary chocolate chip cookies from Foraged. (Chris Franzoni)

Looking for a twist on a complimentary carb? Foraged, which is all about celebrating seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, doesn’t do traditional bread service but offers something even sweeter: chocolate chip cookies. Made with flour from Migrash Farms, sugar from Nela and eggs from Redemption Springs Farm, these free cookies are a small but thoughtful touch that aligns with its sustainability-focused ethos. And, most importantly, they’re delicious.