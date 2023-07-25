Mustard-flavored Skittles? Yes, they’re real. And coming soon.

The newest flavor of the Skittles rainbow is French’s Mustard. Yes, the condiment you put on your hot dog.

McCormick & Company, the Hunt Valley-based spice maker that owns French’s, and Skittles have partnered on the candy in honor National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, according to a Tuesday press release.

Valda Coryat, the North American Vice President of Marketing for McCormick, noted French’s has previously celebrated this hallowed holiday with mustard-flavored donuts and ice cream.

“With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves,” Coryat said in a statement.

Mustard lovers can register online for a chance to win a yellow (what else?) fun-sized bag of the condiment-flavored candy.

And the collaboration will hit the road for a three-stop East Coast tour in the bright yellow vintage “Mustard Mobile,” from which staffers will hand out samples and branded swag, according to the press release.

Sorry, Baltimore, but Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York City are the only locations for in-person pop-up events.