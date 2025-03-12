The burgeoning White Oak Hospitality restaurant group is shuffling its Federal Hill eateries, moving out a longtime taqueria and bringing a new name to the Mother’s Federal Hill Grille space.

After 14 years, Ditos (formerly known as Banditos Tacos and Tequila) will be moving out of their 1114 S. Charles St. location to make way for GameOn Bar+Arcade. The barcade already has a presence in Federal Hill about two blocks north of Ditos, but GameOn owner Casey Linthicum said in a text message Wednesday that the new digs will put the business “more in the mix!”

About a month ago, White Oak Hospitality owner Sean White reached out to Linthicum after seeing a post about her wanting a bigger space for the arcade. “It really helped that we are already neighbors in the Merriweather District so we already knew each other,” Linthicum said.

As her current lease came closer to an end and her building went up for sale, it seemed like the right time for Linthicum to make a move. She has hired more staff to handle the additional bar space and her new landlord is working on purchasing the liquor license from White. “It’s set up perfectly,” she said of the spot, adding that the Ditos space is all on one level, has multiple televisions and has a back patio for outdoor events and private parties.

“We are so excited to stay in the neighborhood with a prime location,” she said. White did not respond to requests for comment.

The gaming spot’s current space will close on March 21 with a grand opening for the new space scheduled for March 29.

The move to sell Ditos' Federal Hill space was “an emotional decision,” according to a social media post from the restaurant. They invited longtime customers to “party with us one last time” on March 16, which will mark their last day in operation.

The post also said that the taqueria’s success in Federal Hill led to a number of outposts for the business in Towson, Nottingham and Columbia, as well as in Virginia, including Fairfax and Arlington. There are no plans for those locations to close.

A self-described “sister location” location to Ditos', Wayward Bar & Kitchen — also operated by White Oak Hospitality — will continue to serve patrons in the Fed Hill neighborhood, including at the restaurant group’s new concept, Liv’s Tavern, in the former Mother’s space.

Named after White’s daughter who was diagnosed with leukemia at 15 months old, Liv’s Tavern will open this summer, according to its social media post. The business described the eatery as a spot where the community can come together and celebrate resilience. “It is her [Liv’s] spirit that will be the foundation of this tavern,” the post said. Renderings posted alongside the announcement show multiple flat-screen televisions, an expansive bar top and dining-area seating.

In a December liquor license filing, White Oak Hospitality expressed a desire to expand Mother’s famous Purple Patio, where Ravens fans often flocked for games. On social media, Liv’s Tavern referred to “The New Purple Patio” coming between 2025 and 2026.