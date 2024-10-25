Grab your broomsticks and sharpen those fangs — Halloween is creeping up faster than a vampire in the night. Whether you’re hunting for hair-raising adventures or craving spooktacular bites, Baltimore’s Halloween scene has more tricks (and treats) than you can shake a skeleton’s leg at.

From haunted trails to eerie eats and ghoulish gatherings, this guide will take you on a thrilling ride through Charm City’s most wickedly delightful events. So light your jack-o’-lantern, don your best costume and join me for a frightfully fun time.

Pumpkin Oreo ice cream at Bmore Licks. (Courtesy of Bmore Licks)

The Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Bmore Licks

2601 E. Baltimore St. (Patterson Park) and Bmore Licks (2437 Eastern Ave.)

Baltimore’s beloved Great Halloween Lantern Parade takes place in Patterson Park every year. The day kicks off with a family-friendly festival featuring a kids costume contest, lantern-making workshops, arts and crafts and live performances. When the sun sets, the parade winds through the park, with glowing lanterns and local musicians lighting up the night. Don’t forget to grab a pumpkin Oreo ice cream from Bmore Licks afterward, the sweetest way to end this magical evening.

Witches’ Tea at the Emory Grove Hotel

100 Waugh Ave., Reisterstown

Stir up some fun at the Witches’ Tea, hosted by Bowerbird Vintage at the Emory Grove Hotel. This immersive tea party includes tarot readings, witchy vendors and food from Santoni’s Marketplace. The event is headlined by the Witches of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, who will provide spellbinding entertainment. So grab your broomstick and join the coven on Oct. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an afternoon of cackles and mystical insights.

The pumpkin cheesecake martini at The Worthington. (Courtesy of The Worthington)

The Worthington & El Bufalo’s Halloween Bash

2900 O’Donnell St. (The Worthington) and 2921 O’Donnell St. (El Bufalo)

Canton’s The Worthington and neighboring El Bufalo are teaming up for a Halloween party on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Join the costume contest, sip spooky drink specials and dance the night away. Can’t make the party? Treat yourself to their seasonal pumpkin cheesecake martini instead, a decadent dessert in a glass that’ll top any Halloween candy.

Pumpkin Spiked Latte at Max’s Taphouse

737 S. Broadway

Beer lovers, rejoice! Max’s Taphouse in Fells Point is your Halloween haven with its massive 113 draft lines and seasonal pumpkin beers. Don’t miss out on festive drinks like the Pumpkin Spiked Latte or the Gourd-geous Mule, made with Holla Pumpkin Vodka, ginger beer and lime. Relax by the waterfront with a brew in hand — just be careful not to get haunted by a ghostly figure while you sip.

The pumpkin pie espresso martini at Delia Foley’s Pub. (Courtesy of Delia Foley’s Pub)

Pumpkin pie espresso martini at Delia Foley’s Pub

1439 S. Charles St.

For a drink with a fall twist, head to Federal Hill’s Delia Foley’s Pub for their pumpkin pie espresso martini, a cocktail that mixes vodka, Kahlua, espresso, pumpkin cream and pumpkin puree. If you’re more of a beer fan, they’ve got pumpkin beers on tap, plus their signature pumpkin spice wings. With over 60 bottled beers and 16 rotating taps, Delia Foley’s is the perfect place to (literally) get into the Halloween spirit.

Bunny’s “Chicken Things” wine release party

801 S. Ann St.

Celebrate Halloween in true “Stranger Things” style at Bunny’s with their “Chicken Things” dinner party. Held on Oct. 30, this spooky feast features a special fried chicken menu from chefs Tae Strain and Jonah Kim, paired with Old Westminster’s Pet-Nat Albariño. Tickets for the Fells Point event are $15, which includes your first glass of Pet-Nat (no Eggo waffle included). Not into wine? No problem. You can check out Bunny’s “Upsidedown Week” pop-ups taking place from Oct. 28 thru Nov. 3, which feature a new restaurant each night including some of my favorites like Cookhouse, Toki Underground, and Benny’s.

Alma x Clavel: A Feast in Honor of Día de los Muertos

1701 N. Charles St. (Alma Cocina Latina)

Get ready for a delicious evening as Alma Cocina Latina and Clavel join forces for a Día de los Muertos celebration that will excite your taste buds. On Nov. 2, chefs Hector Romero and Carlos Raba will create a culinary experience that’s part tribute, part innovation with the option to add spirit and spirit-free drink pairings. With two seatings at 5:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., you can enjoy a multicourse “family style” meal for $95 per person. (There will also be a pop-up Día de los Muertos bar after dinner.) Tickets sold out in about six hours, according to Clavel’s Instagram, but they encourage hopping on the waitlist on the reservation page. Or check out Raba’s pop-up at Bunny’s on Oct. 28 featuring bites from Nana, his Towson restaurant.

S’mores at Field of Screams. (Chris Franzoni)

Field of Screams

4501 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney

Prepare for a night of frights at Field of Screams in Olney. With two terrifying haunted trails and the Slaughter Factory, this attraction is not for the faint of heart. After navigating the horrors, unwind with s’mores by the fire or test your skills at the Carnival Town games, including Lizzie Borden ax throwing and zombie brain smashing. Open on Fridays, Saturdays and select weekdays, be sure to check the schedule before braving this spine-chilling experience.

Monarque’s “Delight and Bewitch”

1010 Fleet St.

Monarque in Harbor East is casting a spell with its “Delight and Bewitch” event. This glamorous evening offers a three-course meal with devilishly delicious dishes, two handcrafted cocktails and a burlesque show on the main stage. After dinner, sneak through the secret passage to The Elk Room for a wild afterparty. Costumes are encouraged (or grab a mask at the event) for a night that promises to enchant. Tickets are $100, and it’s 21+ only.

The Halloween roll at Matsuri. (Chris Franzoni)

Matsuri’s spooky sushi specials

1105 S. Charles St.

For a spooky yet scrumptious feast, head to Federal Hill’s Matsuri for their Halloween sushi specials. Try the Halloween roll with salmon, avocado and mango, or sink your fangs into the vampire roll, which has shrimp tempura and crab stick inside, topped with super white tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Aliceanna Social Club: “Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun” Dance Party

1603 Aliceanna St.

Dance the night away at Aliceanna Social Club’s “Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun” party in Fells Point. This queer and LGBTQIA+ safe space promises spooky beats, drinks and Halloween spirit, with DJ 7oey and The Queers Upstairs providing the tunes. The party starts at 10 p.m. and there’s no cover charge, so get your ghoul squad together for a night of monster mash madness.

Pitango Bakery + Café

903 S. Ann St.

Warm up this Halloween weekend with a seasonal treat from Pitango Bakery + Café. Their pumpkin gelato, made with real pumpkin and a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg, is the perfect way to embrace the season. For an even richer indulgence, try their sipping chocolate — thick, velvety and made with single-origin chocolate. Whether you enjoy it straight or with a twist, it’s the perfect autumn treat to savor while soaking in Fells Point’s spooky atmosphere.

The apple cider donut milkshake at Hollabaugh Bros. (Chris Franzoni)

Hollabaugh Bros. apple picking and apple cider donut milkshakes

545 Carlisle Road, Biglerville, Pennsylvania

For a perfect fall day trip, head to Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. in Biglerville, Pennsylvania, just an hour and a half from Baltimore. Pick your own apples, explore the farm’s fresh produce market and indulge in fall favorites, like apple pies and dumplings. But the true highlight? Their legendary apple cider donut milkshake — vanilla ice cream blended with apple cider and donut crumbles, topped with a whole apple cider donut. It’s an apple-solutely perfect treat for any fall fanatic.

Apple cider slushees at Cross Street Public House

26 E. Cross St.

Looking for a chilling treat to sip while soaking in the spooky season? Head to Public House in Federal Hill, where their apple cider slushee is the perfect autumn potion to quench your thirst. This frosty fall favorite will have you screaming for more, pairing perfectly with their Detroit-style pizza and gourmet paninis. Whether you’re there for a casual hangout or pre-Halloween festivities, this energetic social spot on historic Main Street offers a deliciously refreshing twist on seasonal cider.

Paw-ty at The Choptank

1641 Aliceanna St.

It’s not just humans who get to have all the fun this Halloween — The Choptank is hosting their annual Paw-ty for pups. On Oct. 26, bring your furry friends dressed in their best costumes for a howling good time. With dog-friendly activities, food and drink specials and plenty of treats (for both dogs and humans), this event is paws-itively perfect for celebrating with your four-legged sidekick.