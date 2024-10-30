Sometimes, for no reason, the bathroom at the Blue Moon Cafe is as ice cold as a walk-in refrigerator, said server Julio Torres. His aunt and co-worker, Erica Torres, once found the door shut and locked. She knocked; silence. The toilet flushed and the door opened, but no one was there.

Owner Sarah Simington, who opened Blue Moon in 1996 and its sister restaurant in Federal Hill, Blue Moon Too, about 20 years later, fully believes and embraces the fact that both eateries are super haunted. “You’ll hear your name, chairs will move, plates will rattle, things will go missing,” she said of the Aliceanna Street branch.

Baltimore is thick with haunted places. At Maillard Pastries in Hampden, the owner says the basement doors swing open at random. Nearby, owners of the trendy Bluebird Cocktail Room found a skeleton beneath the floorboards. Mediums have said that downtown’s Lord Baltimore hotel, built in 1928, is “crowded” with spirits.

The “haunted” bathroom inside Blue Moon. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The decor at Blue Moon already tends toward the spooky. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

But perhaps no neighborhood boasts a higher haunted pub per capita than Fells Point, where paranormal fans say the energy of centuries of people passing through the port sticks to the brick walls of buildings. “In Baltimore city, it probably has the greatest concentration of haunted places,” said Melissa Rowell, co-founder of Baltimore Ghost Tours. The reason is relatively straightforward: “The buildings are really old, and they weren’t destroyed in the Great Fire of 1904.″

At Blue Moon, Simington said she encountered spirits from the moment she stepped inside the space, formerly a soup kitchen called Beans & Bread. The air was “electric” and she heard knocks, whispers and other noises as she worked on the building at night; the spirits seemed to be delighted by the renovation. She thinks they helped propel her and her eatery, famed for its Cap’n Crunch French toast, to success.

Simington is named for Sarah Noyes, an ancestor who was accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachuetts, in the 1600s. And like other relatives who came before her, Simington believes she can sense what lies beyond. Up till now, she’s kind of kept this side of her personality under wraps. But lately she’s begun to dabble in the spooky realm more and more. (This week, she happens to be directing a paranormal tour of Romania.)

Blue Moon and Blue Moon Too owner Sarah Simington. (Christina Tkacik/The Baltimore Banner)

She’s also bumped into ghosts at surrounding businesses like the former Friends bar, currently occupied by Sushi Bruce Ya. One time, the jukebox turned on by itself and began playing Billie Holiday.

The old Wharf Rat on South Ann Street in Fells Point was also long believed to be haunted by spirits, including that of its former owner, John Rutkowski, who was murdered there by a customer in the early 1900s. But chef Jesse Sandlin, who overhauled the old space and made it the home for Bunny’s, her bright fried chicken and champagne concept, said things have been quiet since she took over. Sure, one of the light bulbs might flicker if the lights are dim … but Sandlin chalked it up to bad wiring.

A few blocks away, Duda’s Tavern, a former boarding house for sailors, is crazy haunted. One ghostly guest: Doc, a retired sea captain and longtime regular who lived above the bar. He had a favorite polka that he would play whenever he was in the room. After he died, regulars at the bar heard Doc’s polka — after it had been removed from the jukebox. “They think it was just Doc coming in to say goodbye,” Rowell said.

Up the street, a ghost named Sam perched at the bar has terrified staff at the Waterfront Hotel. “Employees see him all the time,” said co-owner Alex Smith in a message. Smith keeps surveillance footage on his phone that shows the pub’s door slamming shut on its own. No one wants to be the one to open up the empty bar, or worse, close it down late at night.

The Waterfront Hotel on Thames Street is rumored to be haunted, too. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Rowell said when the Waterfront Hotel was vacant years ago, construction workers heard the ghosts of children running back and forth around the building. “They were all really scared to go up there,” she said.

But it doesn’t bother Blue Moon’s Julio Torres to think he might not be alone at work. The dining room of the restaurant is dimly lit with spooky artwork on the walls; the bathroom is plastered in blue and black wallpaper with bats on it and has a little coffin-shaped shelf holding tiny cacti. “That’s kind of like the vibe,” he said.

One person who’s not convinced the eateries have spooky spirit vibes? Simington’s sister, Heather Knight, an avowed skeptic who works at both locations.

“Stuff makes noise all the time,” Knight said. “I see no ghosts.”