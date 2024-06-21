Something new is coming to the old Home Maid spot.

The South Baltimore brunch restaurant closed months ago, but its owner wouldn’t publicly comment on the operating status until now.

In an Instagram post, Westport native Derrick Faulcon said he closed the eatery in order to do “bigger things with bigger people in bigger places in a much more nomadic form.” Last weekend he hosted a Homemaid pop-up in New York, where he currently owns two branches of Cloudy Donut Co.

The vegan pastry shop also got its start in Baltimore before relocating to the Big Apple. Cloudy Donut Co. co-owner Zewiditu Jewel confirmed in March that the Harford Road and Federal Hill locations had suspended operations because she couldn’t simultaneously manage them alongside the Nolita and Brooklyn, New York shops.

The closure of Faulcon’s last business in Baltimore is in keeping with his previous comments on his career trajectory. “I never had the mindset of, ‘I’m just gonna be here in Baltimore.’ I’m gonna provide the people with something great and keep going,” he told The Baltimore Banner in an interview last spring. “It’s a tool.”

The 1400 Key Highway restaurant and two adjacent row homes are listed for sale with an asking price of $799,000. On Friday, Cummings & Co. Realtors said a new tenant had signed a lease on the restaurant space but declined to say who. All three units are currently rented.

Confirmation of the Baltimore eatery’s closure was met with sadness from customers, who posted their disappointment in the comments. “Would have been nice to get a memo from a place our money went into to support ahead of time smh,” one wrote. “Congrats though.”