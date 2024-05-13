The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Despite recent closures, the teams behind HoodFellas Bistro & Catering and RYMKS Bar & Grille are starting a new joint venture.

Soul Street, a “New Age Barbecue” restaurant, will open May 28 at 819 E. Pratt St., according to a press release Monday announcing the culinary collaboration.

HoodFellas founders Ira Chase and Benjamin Thompson, as well as RYMKS co-owner Teaon Everage, will lead the new eatery. Chase will serve as director of business development, Thompson as executive chef and Everage will manage day-to-day operations.

Soul Street is the merging of “2 companies with a strong belief that rising tides raise all boats, offering patrons not only exceptional cuisine but also a warm and inviting atmosphere,” according to the release.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We invite everyone to take a stroll down Soul Street and become a part of our family,” Chase said in a statement.

The restaurant will be located in Little Italy, the same neighborhood RYMKS currently occupies. RYMKS, a soul food restaurant with Caribbean influences, announced last week it will shutter its doors on May 19.

Last month, HoodFellas closed its restaurant in Calvert Street’s historic Munsey Building, saying the business had outgrown the small kitchen and 80-seat space that they moved into in 2021. Their landlord also did not allow them to stay open past midnight, despite the owners’ wishes. The team behind the soul food fusion brick-and-mortar said after the closure that they planned to maintain their food truck and catering services.

HoodFellas will be one of the vendors at this weekend’s Preakness Stakes. Soul Street will also make “an upcoming appearance” at the event, according to the press release.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of RYMKS Bar & Grille.