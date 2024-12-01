Howard County has a solid number of breweries to satisfy even the most particular of beer drinkers. From juicy smooth sours to bold, dank IPAs to refreshingly crisp lagers, there’s something to satisfy every palate in these local taprooms. If you’re planning to spend a day sampling all the current offerings in the area, the list below should point you in the right direction.

Black Flag Brewing Company

9315 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

From left, Crispy Boy, Oktoberfest, Dunkeldore, Glen Cocoa and Basic Bee were the selections for this Black Flag Brewing Company beer flight. (Rachel Lipton)

Black Flag Brewing Company truly has something for everyone. Expect a dog-friendly atmosphere and TVs showing a mix of sports and movies; the original Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” was playing when I visited. I ordered a flight so I could sample five different beers, including Dunkledore (a Munich Dunkel) and Crispy Boy (a rice lager). The bartender suggested mixing the Glen Cocoa and Basic Bee (a chocolate milk stout with a pumpkin beer) and it tasted like a delicious chocolate pie. If beer is not your vibe, make sure to check out Black Flag’s selection of hard seltzers.

Cushwa & Rad Pies Taproom

6695 Dobbin Road, Suite G, Columbia

The Like A Million Elephants IPA from Cushwa & Rad Pies Taproom. (Rachel Lipton)

With 30-plus beers on tap, Cushwa Brewing has one of the largest tap lists of house-made brews in Howard County, as well as a full bar and nonalcoholic beers. A handful of 5-ounce pours is the best way to sample what’s offered. The Cushwa light cream ale was true to its name: satisfyingly creamy. It paired nicely with the elote pizza, one of the Detroit-style pies on the menu. The dish had a nice crispy crust and a doughy center, and was topped with roasted garlic cream, cheese, sweet corn and Tajín seasoning for a bit of a kick.

Manor Hill Brewing

4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City

A Farm Fuzz beer, left, and Munich Dunkel from Manor Hill Brewing. (Rachel Lipton)

Open Friday to Sunday, Manor Hill Brewing is an ideal hang for a beautiful day — and given the weather this year, we’re probably due for another unseasonably warm one soon. With mostly outdoor seating overlooking their hop farm, this is certainly the brewery with the best views in HoCo. Chasing the final few sips of summer when I visited in October, I couldn’t get enough of the Farm Fuzz, a peach wheat beer that was delightfully sweet. The brewery also has live music, and if you’re looking for food during your visit, their Pizza Trolley has a few pizzas, salads and soft pretzels available for purchase.

Reckless Shepherd Brewery

8895 McGaw Road, Columbia

Reckless Shepherd Brewery serves a toasty Off The Chain lager. (Rachel Lipton)

In addition to offering 12 house beers on tap and a full bar, Reckless Shepherd has a full food menu offering tasty bar snacks like wings, sandwiches, pizza and burgers. Since there’s plenty of seating, it’s great for a group gathering, watching a Ravens game on the projector or listening to live music or an open mic night on the stage. Their toasty Off The Chain lager was my favorite, crisp and very drinkable. And if you’re traveling with your pup, the patio out back is dog-friendly.

Jailbreak Brewing Company

9445 Washington Blvd. N, Suite F, Laurel

A beer flight from Jailbreak Brewing Company featuring, from left, Boats & Hose, C.R.E.A.M., 0Day IPA and Article One. (Rachel Lipton)

While not a full barcade, Jailbreak Brewing does have a few different pinball machines available to play while you sip and hang. In addition to their 10-plus beers on tap and a full bar, the brewery has two different slushies (one was made with rum and the other with hard cider when I visited) to quench your thirst. If you get hungry, their full restaurant, Jailbreak Foodworks, serves American brewery classics, such as flatbreads, nachos, burgers and hot dogs. I ordered a flight of beers during my visit, but Boats & Hose was far away my favorite: a light-bodied Caribbean-style lager that hit just right.

Looking for more local brews in the area? Make sure you also try Notch 8, Sapwood Cellars and Phoenix Emporium.