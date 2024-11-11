As the holiday season approaches, Howard County’s local dining scene is ready to serve up dishes that bring all the cozy, festive vibes. Whether you’re craving a classic Thanksgiving meal or holiday-inspired sweets, these local spots are cooking up something special to get you in the spirit.

Iron Bridge Wine Company

Iron Bridge Wine Company in Columbia is known for its cozy ambiance and incredible wine list, but their holiday dishes are just as impressive. This season, they’re serving up roasted butternut squash arancini and pan-seared duck breast that’s perfect for a festive night out. Pair your meal with one of their carefully selected wines, and you’re in for a holiday dining experience you won’t forget. My absolute favorite (and MUST) is their signature creme brûlée (has chocolate ganache on the bottom!). But you still can’t miss out on their Pumpkin Cheesecake mousse!

The Iron Bridge Wine Co. in Columbia (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

The Food Market

As the holiday season kicks off, The Food Market in Columbia is putting an innovative twist on comfort classics, making it a must-visit for festive flavors and cozy vibes. Their menu delivers standout seasonal delights, including their viral Thanksgiving Cupcake. It’s celery and sage stuffing, whipped potato “icing”, dried cranberry sprinkles, and dark meat turkey gravy – and it’s out of this world!

Drinks at The Food Market don’t disappoint either—sip on an apple cider spritz or dive into the richness of Fall Daze.Those in a celebratory mood can enjoy Moët by the glass or indulge in Sky Bubbles for a fizzy, festive toast. For those skipping the alcohol, the refreshing “Just Peachy” mocktail offers a seasonal taste in every sip.

Pumpkin spice espresso martini at Vacation & Chill (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

Vacation & Chill

Over at Vacation & Chill, the holiday spirit is served with a playful twist. Their sweet potato & pecan donuts bring a fresh take on classic fall flavors, while the griddled naan with pumpkin butter and fall spice offers a warm, spiced bite that’s as comforting as it is unique.

Queso with squash chorizo adds a savory, seasonal note to their menu that balances bold flavors with fall-inspired ingredients. As for drinks, Vacation & Chill delivers on festive fun with creations like the “Butter BRRRR” cocktail and a lineup of homemade pie shooters that include flavors like apple pie, pumpkin pie, and peach cobbler—mini desserts in a glass. And for coffee lovers, the pumpkin spice espresso martini is a perfect holiday indulgence.

“Butter BRRRR” cocktail at Vacation & Chill (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

The Barn & Lodge

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more rustic, head to The Barn & Lodge in Columbia. Their holiday specials include a spiced apple and butternut squash soup, braised lamb shank. Perfect for those looking for a cozy meal with farm-to-table flair. You can also take advantage of their holiday to-go food options for your Thanksgiving meal.

Holiday-themed cupcakes at Kupcakes & Co. in Elkridge (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

Kupcakes & Co.

For something on the sweeter side, Kupcakes & Co. in Elkridge is whipping up holiday-themed cupcakes and cookies, including gingerbread and peppermint chocolate. These treats make for the perfect dessert to bring to a holiday party or simply enjoy with your family. They’ve just dropped their Thanksgiving menu, and their festive cupcake box is always a must for our family: Carrot cake, sweet potato, pumpkin, apple pie, turkey leg (chocolate & vanilla) and mashed potato (salted caramel).

So, whether you’re planning a festive night out or just want to indulge in some holiday flavors, Howard County’s restaurants are serving up dishes that’ll have you feeling merry and bright!

Claire Duarte is the founder of THE COLUMBIA MOM and a local expert on everything Howard County. When she’s not exploring new spots, she’s sharing the best of what the area has to offer with her readers and followers. Catch her latest adventures at thecolumbiamdmom.com.