If a pair of Howard County state lawmakers have their way — and they likely will, given local courtesy — moviegoers there soon could order a pint, a glass of wine or even an margarita to go with their popcorn.

Maryland lawmakers are weighing an expansion to Howard County’s liquor laws that would pave the way for movie theaters to serve alcohol as well as for licensed taverns to offer delivery service.

Howard County representatives in both houses of the Maryland General Assembly approved the two bills in February. One would authorize local officials to issue liquor licenses to movie theaters. The other would allow businesses with a Class D tavern license to deliver alcoholic beverages.

The bills come at a time when movie theaters and hospitality businesses across the country are attempting to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and some Americans are rethinking their drinking habits amid new health advisories.

“We’re still struggling,” said Steve Wecker, co-owner of Iron Bridge Wine Co. and Cured/18th & 21st in Columbia. “Margins are thinner, but everything costs more.”

Iron Bridge currently has a Class D liquor license, which allows sales for both on- and off-premises consumption.

But Wecker said that license limits how creative the business can get. Instead of focusing on enticing customers to the restaurant, Wecker wants to experiment with shipping a selection of wine bottles to clients’ homes.

The Iron Bridge Wine Co. in Columbia. (Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner)

“I’d like to think we’re a real asset to the community,” Wecker said. “We’re fighting hard to stay in business and stay relevant.”

He floated the idea of expanding what he could do with the license to Maryland Sen. Guy Guzzone, a Democrat representing Howard County’s District 13 who is sponsoring the legislation.

The lawmaker also decided to propose legislation for movie theater alcohol sales after noticing some in neighboring counties already allowed serving stiff drinks alongside popcorn and candy.

“Why not?” Guzzone said.

The companion bills in the House of Delegates are sponsored by Del. Jessica Feldmark, a Democrat from Columbia representing the 12th District.

Neither measure comes at a cost to taxpayers, but both give certain Howard County businesses another way to generate revenue, Guzzone said.

“I like the idea of helping these entities that have made brick-and-mortar investments in our community to find another income stream,“ he said.

If approved, the movie theater law would bring Howard County in line with neighboring municipalities, including Baltimore City and Baltimore, Frederick, Harford, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, each of which have provisions allowing alcohol sales in theaters. The General Assembly authorized a similar provision for Anne Arundel County in 2021, said Darragh Moriarty, a policy analyst for the Maryland Department of Legislative Services, during a hearing Feb. 12.

Theaters including Harbor East Cinemas in Baltimore, Cinemark Towson and AMC Security Square 8 sell beer, wine and cocktails to movie patrons.

Both AMC and Cinemark operate cineplexes in Columbia — AMC at the Mall in Columbia and Cinemark behind Snowden Square Shopping Center.

A Cinemark representative declined to comment Wednesday.

A representative for AMC also declined to comment on the company’s future plans, but said in an email that AMC operates more than 300 MacGuffins bars in theaters across the country. MacGuffins can be found in Maryland at AMC theaters in Owings Mills, Security Square and White Marsh.

If the expanded liquor licenses are monitored carefully by the county liquor board, Guzzone said, ”Why wouldn’t we want to help?"

Guzzone expects both bills to pass this session, citing the fact that lawmakers typically approve local bills that come with the support of the jurisdiction’s delegation.