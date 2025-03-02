There’s nothing quite like a bowl of perfectly cooked pasta, whether it’s silky strands of spaghetti twirled in a cacio e pepe, rigatoni baked with marinara and melty mozzarella, or a plate of handmade ravioli filled with love. But with so many options to get your pasta fix in Howard County, where should you go to satisfy your cravings? From cozy neighborhood trattorias to upscale Italian eateries, there’s always someplace new to discover. Grab your fork and get ready to dig in.

Trattoria Amore

4725 Dorsey Hall Drive L, Ellicott City

The pasta primavera at Trattoria Amore in Ellicott City. (Rachel Lipton)

Trattoria Amore is a casual spot in Dorsey’s Search Village Center known for its comforting Italian fare. Orders are placed at the counter and then brought to your table. The menu is full of all the classics: pizza (pies and by the slice), pasta and traditional Italian American entrees like chicken piccata and veal parm.

On a recent visit, I ordered the pasta primavera, which was generously cheesy and loaded with broccoli, spinach and artichoke hearts in a tasty, tangy pink sauce. The pasta came with a side of garlic bread perfect for soaking up every bit. For an additional $3, diners can add a fresh salad topped with the house’s zesty vinaigrette dressing to their order.

Tino’s Italian Bistro

8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

The baked ziti from Tino’s Italian Bistro in Columbia. (Rachel Lipton)

Tino’s Italian Bistro serves up delicious food alongside an extensive wine selection. Their menu features my wife’s favorite soup — Italian wedding, which she really enjoyed here — plus fan favorites like fettuccine Alfredo, a handful of pizzas, calzones and a dedicated kids’ menu. I ordered the baked ziti, which came with red sauce that paired well with the whipped ricotta cheese. The melted mozzarella on top was chef’s kiss.

Tino’s offers both lunch- and dinner-size portions, so I went with the latter. The photo truly does not do justice to the size of this dish, the leftovers of which I happily ate for lunch the following day.

Facci Ristorante

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

The lasagna at Facci Ristorante in Ellicott City. (Rachel Lipton)

Facci has three locations in the region: Turf Valley in Ellicott City, Maple Lawn in Fulton and near the Inner Harbor in Baltimore. This sit-down restaurant is perfect for a cozy dinner for two or a gathering with friends and family. The menu is full of Italian American classics and offers one of my favorite aspects of any pasta dish: fresh, house-made noodles.

The pappardelle bolognese I ordered at a recent lunch came with broad noodles about an inch in width and slightly thicker than fettuccine, topped with a luscious and decadent meat sauce that clung well to the pasta. My dining partner opted for the lasagna, which she also loved; the layers of pasta, cheese and meat sauce delivered comforting bites. We were both proud members of the clean plate club after this meal.

Eataliano Market & Deli

5325 Phelps Luck Drive, Columbia

The cacio e pepe from Eataliano Market & Deli in Columbia. (Rachel Lipton)

The pizzas and sandwiches at Eataliano have always been some of my favorites — it’s one of my go-to spots for a weekday lunch — but the pasta dishes are also not to be missed. On my last visit to this classic Italian deli, I ordered the cacio e pepe, a pasta I tend to order whenever I see it on a menu. This Roman pasta dish combines spaghetti, pecorino romano cheese and black pepper, resulting in a rich and peppery sauce. The sauce at Eataliano was not as cheesy and is a bit thinner than those I’ve had elsewhere, but still delicious and worth the trip.

Rachel Lipton is a Baltimore-based freelancer and the content creator behind @LikeTheTeaEATS, where she highlights food and finds around the Baltimore region.