The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Looking to grab Mexican food in Howard County? Here’s a new restaurant to add to the list.

Simon Gilberto Cortes, the owner of Ellicott City’s La Palapa, El Azteca and the former Zapata — all restaurants inspired by Mexican cuisine — is taking over the 7190 Troy Hill Drive location in Elkridge with Soluna Cocina after approval from councilmembers at a liquor board hearing Tuesday.

The restaurant aims to broaden Cortes’s foothold in the community with a blend of in-house-made Mexican dishes, vibrant tequila cocktails and 4,200 square feet dedicated to growing a loyal and lively customer base. He told the board that local schools and churches will be invited to put up flyers around the restaurant and earn gift certificates for their commitment to serving the neighborhood.

The tequila bar set up in the space will be primed for friendly gatherings and celebratory late nights, with service that is well-versed in the history of both traditional Mexican food and liquor.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An opening date has yet to be set as the location is undergoing renovations.

Another spot looking to grow their influence in the area is Brewing Good Coffee Company. Owner Karla Michelle told the liquor board Tuesday that she has been roasting coffee for her Savage Mill neighborhood since 2015. She opened her shop about four years later in 2019.

Since opening, the eatery has hosted countless trivia nights and fundraisers. Now the café is expanding their offerings from varied roasts, croissants and all-day breakfast sandwiches to include a drink menu for their evening events. Michelle has yet to decide what that menu will contain, but said it would warrant growing their baking program with more sandwiches and treats. The new menu will also lead to longer hours, including Saturdays until 9 p.m. and Sunday until 6 p.m.

“We’re doing this for the community,” she said.

The Brewing Good Coffee Company is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and opens an hour earlier on weekends.