With Baltimore’s Inner Harbor now maybe sometimes swimmable, why not make a splash on the way to your next meal? Discover restaurants such as Bayside Cantina and Little Havana, where you can “technically” swim up, dry off and eat by the water.

Little Havana: pulled pork nachos. (Chris Franzoni for The Baltimore Banner)

1325 Key Highway, Baltimore

After a refreshing dip, there’s no better place to refuel than Little Havana in South Baltimore. Savor Cuban cuisine while watching boats drift by. From the patio, you can dine on tacos, empanadas and the restaurant’s staple nachos cubanos — topped with black beans, house cheese sauce, pico de gallo and fire-roasted salsa. All while soaking up the sun with a cold mojito in hand.

1417 Thames St., Baltimore

This gem offers a dining experience with grand views of the Inner Harbor. The culinary team puts a modern twist on Maryland classics, using seasonal ingredients from local purveyors and fresh herbs from the nonprofit Living Classroom’s greenhouse. Come for the swim and stay for the crab cakes.

The view from Ouzo Beach. (Chris Franzoni)

1000 Lancaster St., Baltimore

This relaxing oasis in Harbor East overlooks the harbor, offering a Mediterranean villa-inspired ambiance. Unwind with delightful cocktails — such as the Lohan Beach Club made with mango, raspberry, blackberry, currant, pistachio, allspice, orange and lime — and delicious light bites, including grilled octopus and lamb meatballs, on the outdoor veranda while listening to a live DJ. Still energized after your swim? Hop on the stationary bike blender and pedal your way to a custom mixed drink.

Pulled pork hash from Barcocina. (Chris Franzoni)

1629 Thames St., Baltimore

Barcocina is a Mexican-inspired restaurant in Fells Point with waterfront seating and panoramic views. The outdoor patio is the spot to indulge in serious brunch vibes. Enjoy bottomless mimosas every day until 3 p.m., paired with fresh tacos, guacamole and zesty ceviche.

The Black-owned Cuples Tea House will soon open at Harborplace. This gift set includes a 3-ounce tin of tea, a gold infuser “egg,” a Kenyan wood spoon and a black matte cork bottom mug with lid. (Eric Dodson)

201 E. Pratt St., Baltimore

The pavilions at Harborplace are overflowing with new vendors as it readies for an overhaul by developer David Bramble. One to open soon is a Black-owned tea house. Steeped in charm, Cuples Tea will offer premium loose-leaf teas and chic accessories. And, if you need a healthy pick-me-up, paddle nearby to Morelife Organic Juices for juices, herbal teas and raw vegan snacks. Cuples Tea plans to open by Juneteenth. You can monitor its social media accounts for updates.

2809 Boston St., Baltimore

Located along the Baltimore Waterfront Promenade, Bayside Cantina offers Mexican delights to satisfy Michael Phelps-size cravings. Enjoy fresh-made Mexican food on the Canton waterfront — for date nights, business dinners or casual get-togethers. After a long day of work (or swimming), turn your day from good to guac while unwinding with a margarita and watching the sunset.

The floating dock at Drift Bar. (Chris Franzoni)

2780 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Climb aboard Drift Bar, Baltimore’s floating cocktail dock inspired by the coastal resort life. Wade up for a drink and delight in salt-air breezes, beautiful views and top-tier cocktails and frozen beverages. Located on Canton’s famed waterfront, Drift serves everything from day drinks to nightcaps, along with fresh plates for sharing with friends.

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals – eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.