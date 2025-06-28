A Friday night fire at the site of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s TailGOAT venue in South Baltimore won’t stop tonight’s homecoming concert for the rock band O.A.R.

At 6:21 p.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department was dispatched to 1300 Russell St. near the Ravens stadium after a report of an exterior commercial fire. They found two shipping containers, which contained tables and signage, showing fire and heavy smoke. It was extinguished by 6:44 p.m, according to fire department spokesman John Marsh.

There were no injuries, per Marsh and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood sales director Mike Cornblatt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cornblatt said the restaurant, which is located in Dundalk and hosts outdoor concerts and Ravens tailgating events at the Russell Street venue, believes the incident was arson “based on where it happened and [that] so many people can walk through there.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But he said he did not know why someone would target the venue, which previously housed Hammerjacks a few years ago.

“Everyone’s good. Our team has worked tirelessly for the past 12 hours,” Cornblatt said. “Obviously, it’s a shame it happened. Unfortunately, there’s some not-so great people out there that want to jeopardize what we do.”

Tonight’s concert will go on as planned, with a headlining performance by Rockville’s O.A.R., the band known for hits like “That Was a Crazy Game of Poker” and “Shattered.”

Country singer Jimmy Charles, an Ocean City native and “American Idol” alum, will also perform. Some Ravens players are also expected to attend the show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., Cornblatt said.