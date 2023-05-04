Joe Benny’s to shut down in Little Italy: ‘I’m a wreck, y’all’

Joe Benny’s is shutting down after nine years in Little Italy. Chef and owner Joseph Gardella said in a video posted Thursday to Instagram that after working “open to close” for nearly a decade he was feeling the toll on his body and his brain.

“I’m a wreck, y’all,” he said. “I can’t push anymore. I’m tired. I’m fat. I’m crazy. I’m stressed. And it’s not fair to you guys, it’s not fair to my staff.”

The restaurant’s last day will be sometime either at the end May or very early June, Gardella said before breaking down in tears. “That’s why this has taken me so long,” he said, composing himself. “Because usually this happens.”

As he cried, he offered appreciation to staff and to customers — with a jab: “All you cheap bastards, get your gift certificates in” before the restaurant shuts down.

The pizzeria, known for its Sicilian-style focaccia pies and boasting “the best balls on the block,” recently won a Baltimore Banner poll of readers. During a recent visit, The Banner reported that there were 39 regular pies and five specials on the menu. Some were named after family, including Gardella’s great aunt (“The Gracie”) and the Joe Benny’s Bocce Team (“The Bocce Foccacia”). Some pies were named for customers.

“The Pasquale” and another focaccia pizza fresh out of the Joe Benny's oven. (Krishna Sharma/The Baltimore Banner)

“The customer can look at a menu and say, ‘This is my pie,’” he said. “About a year ago, I tried taking a pie off of the menu. And that customer that created it came in, and sure enough, ‘Where’s my pie?’ so I put it back and I said from that moment on, we’re just gonna keep it going. And if [the menu’s] a phone book, it’s a phone book.”

In the video, Gardella said it had been his goal in opening the restaurant to create a place that was more than just a spot for a great meal and drinks. Looking back, he said he had succeeded in that effort. “Joe Benny’s was an experience,” he said. “It was a place you knew you were going to get taken care of.”

He closed with a promise: “I’ll be back with a vengeance.”