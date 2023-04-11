Lawmakers approve raising liquor violation fines from $3,000 to $20,000

Maryland lawmakers passed a bill last week to increase the maximum fines for repeat liquor license violations in Baltimore from $3,000 to $20,000. Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign it into law; it would take effect July 1.
It’s one of multiple bills that passed during the Maryland General Assembly that impact Baltimore’s liquor laws. After the pandemic saw a loosening of those laws across the state, a push was made to improve the enforcement capabilities of the liquor board. As a state agency, the board has somewhat limited authority in Baltimore, but the bill is a vote of confidence in improvements in their professionalism and modernization.
Nicholas Blendy, the board’s deputy executive secretary, broke down the changes for The Baltimore Banner. Many of the new liquor laws affect individual businesses, from a former duckpin bowling alley to a flower shop.
- In Baltimore’s 40th District, a Hickory Avenue American Legion can apply for a license that allows it to sell liquor as well as beer and light wine.
- The same bill allows North Avenue flower shop Fleurs d’Ave to apply for a license to sell beer, wine and liquor with its floral arrangements.
- In addition, the bill expands an area in West Baltimore where some business hours are limited from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- In Baltimore’s 46th District, the Creative Alliance can apply to expand its liquor license to a property it owns across the street.
- The same bill allows a liquor license at the former Patterson Bowling Center if a new duckpin bowling alley is built in that location.
- In addition, Class “D” beer and wine license holders within the district are allowed to apply to also sell liquor, subject to certain fees and conditions. They would also be allowed to remain open on Sundays.
- In the 1300 block of Warner Street near M&T Bank Stadium, a restaurant that also features food trucks is allowed to apply for a liquor license.
- The owners of the former Bo Brooks restaurant in Canton, which shut down last year, can apply for a new class “B” restaurant license.
- Some holders of liquor licenses that expired during the pandemic will be allowed to apply to resurrect those licenses.
- Bark Social at 3822 Boston St. is allowed to sell liquor in addition to beer and wine.
- A7 liquor licenses, or 7-day packaged good licenses, are now authorized citywide.
- Businesses with a BD7, or 7-day tavern license, can apply to exchange for an A7 license, removing the need for owners to operate a bar on premises.
- Caves Valley, developer of the Village of Cross Keys, is allowed an 18-month extension for bringing in additional licensees for its marketplace liquor license after facing construction delays.
- CIAA’s promoter permit is extended two more years, matching their contract with the city to host the tournament.