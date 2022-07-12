The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

In a city renowned for its seafood and crabcakes it might seem like the last place a vegan would want to dine, but Baltimore is actually a vegan’s haven.

Amongst the seafood boils and crab feasts, several phenomenal plant-based restaurants in the city are a must try. So whether you’re a lifelong vegan or planning to join the millions of people converting to the plant-based lifestyle, there are local restaurants that will have your mouth watering with their unique approaches to vegan cuisine.

I converted to veganism about five years ago after I watched the documentary “What the Health” that scared me off of eating meat. I stuck to veganism for about a year, but discovered there weren’t a lot of options on the college campus where I lived — cheese in everything, including salads. I switched to vegetarian and have been that ever since.

As a summer arts and culture intern, I’ll be helping with local coverage of music, art, community events, entertainment, and food and drink.

Below you’ll find some of my favorite plant-based restaurants spread across the Baltimore area.

Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney has put his signature vegan spin on what is perhaps the world’s most popular food — pizza. This is just one of the plant-based restaurants Kenney has opened across the country. The pizzas, cooked in a wood-burning oven, are a healthy alternative to the greasy pizzas you might be used to. Double Zero also has a variety of wines to pair with your meal.

The sister restaurant of Double Zero, Liora offers a variety of Matthew Kenney classics, ranging from a mushroom risotto to a plant-based lasagna. Liora also offers a breakfast and brunch menu for the early risers.

If you’re looking for comfort foods like mac and cheese, chicken wings or burgers, your search has come to an end. Refocused Vegan has created plant-based versions of your favorite guilty pleasures. The meat substitutes are made from soy products and taste just as good (maybe even better).

Calling all soul food lovers! The Land of Kush has everything to tame your cravings. Owner and chef Gregory Brown has created a vegan version of your favorite soul foods like BBQ ribs, Black-eyed pea fritters, collard greens and a vegan crabcake that can rival any other in Baltimore.

Focused on “intelligent nutrition,” Liquid Earth has a wide selection of raw prepared foods, sandwiches, salads, and over 50 types of fresh juices and smoothies.

With the mission to redefine the perception of vegan cuisine, NuVegan serves up soul food cafeteria-style with tasty options including chicken drummies, chicken and crab cake sandwiches, cheesesteaks and many others. This restaurant also includes a juice bar with fresh juices and smoothies.

Owner Ejama McNeill, lovingly referred to as Mama Hue, is a certified herbalist, doula and nature enthusiast whose mission is to provide her community with organic and holistic recipes for natural healing. The Café offers a variety of organic plant-based foods as well as teas. They also offer herbal classes and an herbal stock list.

Introducing Baltimore’s newest vegan carryout that has one of the largest menus on this list. From jerk chicken tacos to Philly cheesesteaks or even a fish fillet, this restaurant has something for everyone. Visit on a Wednesday to try their summer series and special of the day and follow them on Instagram to keep up with their specials. I haven’t tried this restaurant yet, but look forward to it.

If you’re trying to stay away from the soy products that seem to dominate vegan cuisine, Gangster Vegan Organics’ menu is 100% raw, soy- and gluten-free and locally sourced. They also offer juice cleansing plans that come in three tiers: Silver (novice), Gold (intermediate) and Platinum (advanced). These cleanses last from 1-3 days and are meant to “Restore + Reboot, Refresh + Remove, and Revitalize + Repair.”

After trying all these amazing restaurants, you have to top it off with a dessert, right? Cinnaholic is a plant-based bakery that specializes in cinnamon rolls (the Oreo roll is my favorite), but also serves cookies, brownies, chocolate-covered strawberries and other delicious treats.

If you’re still craving more delicious vegan food, be sure to grab your tickets to Baltimore’s Vegan SoulFest, a three-day vegan food and music festival that brings together individuals from around the world to celebrate delicious plant-based food, amazing music, and a soulfully diverse community. The event will take place from August 19-21 at West Covington Park.

