Maillard Pastries will open second location in former Bramble Baking Co.

Hamilton residents will soon have a bakery to fill the Bramble-sized hole in their hearts.

Maillard Pastries, the Hampden shop known for its croissants and other treats, is expanding. Owner Caitlin Kiehl plans to open a second location in the 5414 Harford Road shop previously occupied by Bramble Baking Co.

The space is roughly four times the size of Kiehl’s shop in Hampden and has a larger kitchen — and central air conditioning, something her Chestnut Avenue shop doesn’t. “This summer was really challenging,” she said on an unseasonably warm October morning as a line of customers formed by the counter. Behind glass was a tempting assortment of treats including whoopie pies.

The new digs will allow Kiehl to pursue more wholesale business, something of a return to form. Prior to opening the retail space on Chestnut, Kiehl sold to several area coffee shops and cafes including Sophomore Coffee and Café Los Sueños. Currently, Maillard’s only wholesale customer is Italian bistro Cafe Campli, coincidentally just a few blocks southwest of their new location on Harford Road.

Bramble closed in July, with owner Allie Smith citing rising operating costs and burnout, telling customers in a letter that the business wasn’t “personally sustainable.”

Kiehl said that nearly all of the business’ production will be transferred to the Harford Road building. With a larger production area, Kiehl looks forward to offering “some more cakes and things,” she said. “It’s kind of impossible here.” Like the Hampden shop, the Hamilton location will eventually serve coffee as well as espresso drinks.

An opening date hasn’t been set yet, Kiehl said. “We’re in the middle of inspections.”

Kiehl plans to maintain her presence on Chestnut Avenue, which sees strong demand from customers who live nearby or are visiting other businesses in the neighborhood. “All of the businesses feed into our business,” she said. Since she announced the Harford Road location on Instagram, many have been telling her: “Thank God you’re staying in Hampden.”