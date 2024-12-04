Mother’s Federal Hill Grille, a beloved tavern and spot for Maryland-themed grub, will close in January after 27 years in business, according to a social media post by the restaurant.

The business sold the longtime neighborhood spot to a buyer who did not wish to be named, as the new owner has yet to finalize a concept for the 1113 S. Charles St. location. David Rather, who operated the eatery with his family for more than two decades, said he sold the business in part because it had become increasingly competitive and strenuous to run.

“We got 20 restaurants right in Federal Hill so just competing for staff is hard,” he said of the factors leading to Mother’s shuttering. He said running the tavern’s other locations in Timonium and Arnold is an easier lift because there’s less competition and “less moving parts.” To keep up revenue in Baltimore City, Rather said they pursued private events and off-site catering, which initially bolstered business, and then created new hurdles for the family to jump through.

“When its off-site, you have to move everything, bring over staff, supplies,” he said. “It’s harder than just running a restaurant.”

Still, he says people should expect to see more of Mother’s, ideally in Howard County where there’s less competition. He also likes to idea of a second spot in Baltimore County — specifically Timonium — where Mother’s can explore new concepts like an upscale drive-thru for burgers and wings. Putting Mother’s Grille recipes in grocers and other outlets is another idea the tenured tavern owner has been playing with ahead of the closure of the Federal Hill spot.

Despite the talk of expansion and new terrain for the eatery, Rather said vacating Federal Hill will be “bittersweet” for the family. “We’ve spent a lot of our lives here,” he said.

Over the years, the restaurant has garnered local and national acclaim, from its famed Ravens’ game day spot known as the “Purple Patio,” to its “Top Sports Bar in the country” title by Sporting News, to its “Ultimate Burger in Maryland” honor courtesy of the Food Network. Fans flocked to the restaurant for Mother’s broad assortment of chicken wings, fried seafood, sandwiches and piled-high burgers. Countless neighborhood festivals, celebratory events and sports leagues leaned on Mother’s as a spot to find community and quality bar fare.

In a statement on social media, Rather and his family said they were grateful to the “amazing people of Baltimore and Federal Hill for their unwavering support.”

The Federal Hill spot was the brand’s flagship location. The last day to patronize the business will be Jan. 19, 2025.