Baltimore’s food scene is buzzing with fresh energy thanks to an influx of exciting new spots that span far beyond traditional restaurants. From charming micro-bakeries and artisan tea pop-ups to bold Latin street food and intimate Italian speakeasies, these new establishments are redefining the city’s culinary landscape.

Whether you’re on the hunt for an unforgettable dinner, a quick pastry fix or a hand-whipped matcha that’s got even Gwyneth Paltrow talking, Baltimore’s got you covered. Here’s a deep dive into the newest places making waves in Charm City — including one that opened last week.

Oleum

301 Light St.

Oleum is redefining plant-based dining in Baltimore. Currently operating a pop-up at Harborplace, the vegan kitchen is serving up vibrant, flavor-packed dishes that are as inventive as they are delicious. They also boast one of the most extensive nonalcoholic drink menus in the city. Think creatively crafted sippers like the Dreamsicle, which expertly balances citrus and creaminess with coconut milk, blood orange juice and coconut syrup, rimmed with coconut. For coffee lovers, Oleum’s cozy coffee shop, located just steps away, offers an impressive selection of brews that complement their plant-based offerings. And soon you’ll be able to visit Oleum in a more permanent location: The business is preparing to take over the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point.

Brunch Supply

300 S. Ann St.

A selection of pastries from Brunch Supply. (Chris Franzoni)

Brunch Supply is a tiny but mighty micro-bakery tucked away in Upper Fells Point. This pastel-colored gem is only open Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until they sell out — which happens fast, usually by 11 a.m. Their pastries are anything but ordinary. The cinnamon buns are rich and gooey, while the strawberry lemon buns bring a refreshing tartness. But the real showstopper is the “lumberjack” maple bacon bun, which features maple-infused bacon butter, a generous drizzle of maple glaze, and crispy, maple-brushed bacon on top. For a more subtle but equally delicious option, the vanilla cardamom bun offers a delicate balance of sweet and spice.

Doppio Pasticceria

300 W. 29th St.

Doppio Pasticceria’s arancini. (Chris Franzoni)

Doppio Pasticceria is giving Remington a taste of Sicily with its unique combination as a pizzeria, bakery and café. With a few indoor seats and a large outdoor space outfitted with picnic tables, Doppio offers a laid-back atmosphere ideal for casual dining. Their plain cheese slice is a master class in simplicity, with just the right amount of sauce, cheese and crispness. Don’t miss their arancini: golden, crispy on the outside and filled with cheesy, savory goodness. Stop by for a quick bite or linger over coffee and pastries.

The Equitea Co.

2600 N. Howard St.

The lavender matcha latte from The Equitea Co. (Chris Franzoni)

For matcha lovers (and the matcha-curious), The Equitea Co. is a must-visit. Popping up in the former JBGB’s space, this spot is serving hand-whipped, premium matcha that’s a favorite of none other than Gwyneth Paltrow. The lavender matcha latte is particularly delicious, offering floral and earthy notes that complement the matcha’s natural bitterness. If you’re looking to explore different varieties, their matcha tasting flight is a great way to sample multiple options. With its minimalist aesthetic and focus on quality, The Equitea Co. is elevating Baltimore’s tea game one frothy cup at a time.

Forno

3700 Gough St.

The signature meatballs from Forno. (Chris Franzoni)

Nestled in the former Di Pasquale’s Marketplace in Highlandtown, Forno is an intimate Italian eatery that feels like a well-kept secret. With only 36 seats, plus a few cozy love seats paired with small coffee tables, the space channels a speakeasy vibe that invites you to linger. The menu is a love letter to classic Italian comfort food, with memorable appetizers like their signature meatballs, crisp salads, and wood-fired pizzas that strike the right balance between crispy and chewy. Dessert offerings rotate but never disappoint. Forno is an ideal spot for a romantic dinner or an intimate night out with friends.

Aru Aru

Broadway Square (Fells Point Farmers Market pop-up)

The vegetarian C&C pupusa, left, and birria pupusa from Aru Aru. (Chris Franzoni)

Aru Aru is bringing a fresh spin on modern Latin street food to Baltimore. Currently popping up at the Fells Point Farmers Market every Saturday morning, Aru Aru’s menu highlights bold Central American flavors. Try the crab pupusa, stuffed with fresh crab, creamy Baltimore-style dip and honey sriracha slaw. Their take on birria is equally impressive, with the pupusa featuring tender beef, melty cheese, zesty salsa verde and a touch of fresh cilantro and onions. Aru Aru’s fusion of traditional techniques and modern twists makes it a standout in Baltimore’s growing street food scene. Keep an eye out for their brick-and-mortar location, set to open this fall at 1501 Eastern Ave.

Union Hill Kitchen & Craft Bar

938 S. Conkling St.

The Chantilly Dream Toast from Union Hill Kitchen & Craft Bar. (Chris Franzoni)

With its takeover of the former Blue Hill Tavern space in Canton, Union Hill Kitchen & Craft Bar is giving modern American cuisine a much-needed upgrade. The dinner and weekend brunch menus offer a refined yet approachable selection of dishes that showcase quality ingredients and inventive flavors. Their steak frites are perfectly cooked and served with a rich, herbaceous sauce. The yellowfin tuna tartare is fresh and delicate, while the shrimp “noodle” ceviche delivers a citrusy punch with a touch of heat. Whether you’re stopping in for brunch or settling in for a cozy dinner, Union Hill hits all the right notes.

Taqueria Charro Negro

1504 Light St.

From left, elote, quesabirria and a tamale from Taqueria Charro Negro. (Chris Franzoni)

The long-vacant former Shoyou Sushi space in South Baltimore is now home to Taqueria Charro Negro, the carryout sister spot to Charro Negro Bar & Grill in Greektown. The menu is packed with street tacos filled with options like barbacoa, al pastor, carne asada and shrimp. You’ll also find tamales, quesabirria, burritos, quesadillas, street corn, and chips with guacamole. And don’t sleep on the tres leches cake for dessert — it’s the sweetest way to soothe your taste buds after enjoying their spicy red salsa.

Pink Flamingo

300 W. 30th St.

The exterior of Pink Flamingo, which is now open for drinks. (Chris Franzoni)

Though it’s not open for food service just yet — that’ll come in May — Pink Flamingo is now serving up drinks in Remington. The spot is the latest concept from the creative team behind Dutch Courage. While full details are still under wraps, the buzz suggests that this newcomer will bring a playful, innovative vibe to the neighborhood. Known for their inventive cocktails and eye-catching presentation, Dutch Courage’s track record hints that Pink Flamingo will be more than just a pretty face. Expect bold flavors, imaginative drinks and an atmosphere that’s as vibrant as the name suggests.