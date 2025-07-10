Can’t decide what to eat? The choice won’t get easier anytime soon, if Thursday morning‘s liquor board hearing is any indication.

From a fresh concept for a local favorite to a new restaurant from a James Beard-nominated chef, here are the eateries that say they are on their way to a neighborhood near you.

La Maison

Café Dear Leon co-owner Cheolsoo Lee unveiled designs for a French-style bakery at the former JGBG’s site, which has sat vacant since an abrupt closure shocked staff in late 2023.

Lee plans to offer sweet and savory treats at the 2600 N. Howard St. location, with a menu of pastries that lives up to the caliber of the incredibly popular Café Dear Leon in Canton. He said they also plan to set up a dinner service with traditional, wood-fired gourmet pizza. It’s a new offering for Lee and his team, though not their first foray into Italian cuisine: Love, Pomelo, just two doors down from Café Dear Leon, opened last year.

The Remington space is expected to seat 155 people and have outdoor table service. It, like all the spots on this list, does not have a firm opening date.

Josefina

Chef David Zamudio, who was nominated for a James Beard Award for his work at Alma Cocina Latina, is bringing a Spanish fine-dining eatery to the former Doner Bros location at 1409 Point St.

Zamudio expects the Harbor Point restaurant to be a mix of shareable tapas and larger dishes, such as variations of paellas. There will be a fusion of food from Spanish-speaking countries, including European Spanish dishes and offerings from his native Venezuela. A pastry chef will create desserts. Food service will run 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays for lunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner. Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant will stay open from 5-11 p.m. with brunch service planned 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The space is expected to seat 150 people.

Mo’s Place

Mo’s Place hopes to serve the Johns Hopkins University community with its plans to bring pub-style food to the third floor of 3290 N. Charles St.

Owners Stephen James Jones and Timothy Ma will serve a menu of smash burgers, fried appetizers and main plates ranging from pan-seared Chesapeake rockfish to steak and pork schnitzel. They expect to offer a mix of off-premises catering and a full-service restaurant to add to the Hopkins Student Center’s dining options on the ground floor — a food hall of six other eateries meant to boost university faculty engagement. Ma is no stranger to launching concepts at colleges. He opened the Hilltop Taproom at Georgetown University.

The space is expected to serve up to 94 guests.

Bao Di

Lucy Wang and Eric Repas think their family-run Chinese restaurant in Highlandtown will rival what Baltimore customers have grown used to finding in the city.

Wang’s father will be chef of the 1,500-square-foot restaurant, which boasts a fusion of American Chinese classics and Chinese comfort food.

The menu is set to include options such as mi fen, a dish of thin rice noodles, lo mein, and General Tso’s and kung pao chicken. There will also be clay pot offerings ranging from tomato stew to braised pork belly, along with seafood and vegetarian options such as mapo tofu and di san xian, a stir fry of eggplants, potatoes and peppers.

Cocktails will include variations on lychee martinis and tea-infused drinks such as a matcha spritz and Earl Gray old fashioned.

Bao Di is also one of the rare eateries that plans to stay open late, according to Thursday’s hearing, with a service cutoff of 2 a.m.

Wang said the spot at 3215 Eastern Ave. will ideally open by the end of the summer.