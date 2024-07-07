Thus summer, Baltimore’s culinary scene is sizzling with a slew of new mouthwatering additions. From the inviting charm of Love, Pomelo in Canton to the cozy, dog-themed delights at Good Boy Bagels in Brewers Hill, there’s something for every palate. Join me on a journey of these recently opened hot spots that are spicing up the city.

The stracciatella at Love, Pomelo. (Chris Franzoni)

Love, Pomelo

2933 O’Donnell St.

Fall head over heels for Baltimore’s latest gem, Love, Pomelo, nestled in the heart of Canton. Dining at this charming aperitivo bar and restaurant is akin to being wrapped in the warmth of a dear friend’s embrace. Savor the watermelon and shishito pepper salad adorned with goat cheese, balsamic, mint and olive oil, or indulge in the exquisite spaghetti al baccalà made with cod, crab, spring onion, bottarga and breadcrumbs. My favorite new addition to the Baltimore dining scene, it’s a love letter to your taste buds, sealed with culinary affection.

Yebo Kitchen’s lobster macaroni and cheese. (Chris Franzoni)

Yebo Kitchen

2219 Maryland Ave.

Say “yebo” (Zulu for “yes”) to one of Baltimore’s hottest new neighborhood gems, Yebo Kitchen in Old Goucher. Helmed by “Chopped” champ chef Sammy Davis, this culinary oasis spices up American classics with a Southern twist. Experience a delightful fusion of Eastern and Western influences, with dishes from Chinese ribs and lobster mac to island wings and crab and shrimp fried rice, all crafted with the freshest ingredients. With a cozy indoors, chic bar and breezy outdoor spaces, it’s a flavor-packed experience you should add to the top of your list.

Johntay's pork ribs at Vacation — Columbia & Chill. (Chris Franzoni)

Vacation — Columbia & Chill

10480 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia

Ready to vacation and chill? Chef Chad Gauss’ new outdoor dining concept is the perfect pre-concert spot near Merriweather Post Pavilion. This al fresco cousin to The Food Market Columbia offers delicious bites like a brick-pressed cheeseburger and pork ribs. Pro tips: Don’t miss the shrimp macaroni salad, and get there early — it’s first come, first served. Your taste buds will thank you for this mini staycation.

Customers enjoy Good Boy Bagels’ outdoor seating. (Chris Franzoni)

Good Boy Bagels

834 S. Conkling St.

Say hello to Good Boy Bagels, a breakfast experience worth barking about. Nestled in Brewers Hill, this dog-themed coffee and bagel shop is a haven for doughy delight enthusiasts. With the finest ingredients and a warm atmosphere reminiscent of your grandmother’s living room, every bagel is a handcrafted masterpiece. And for local pit beef enthusiasts, don’t miss the 40 Gold, which includes house pit beef, fried eggs, onion and cheddar horseradish cream cheese all on a bagel of your choice.

“What The Kitchen Eats” at Catalog Coffee includes a paprika fried egg, turkey sausage and a spicy cito sauce. (Chris Franzoni)

Catalog Coffee

914 W. 36th St.

Introducing your new go-to café, Catalog Coffee, a bright, airy café perfect for remote work and tantalizing bites on the Avenue in Hampden. With a garage door that rolls up in warm weather, it’s a sunny spot to enjoy breakfast and lunch sammies, coffee, espresso, matcha and iced coffee on draft. My favorite? “What The Kitchen Eats” — a flavorful sandwich made with a paprika fried egg, turkey sausage, cheddar, caramelized onions, baby spinach, Cholula and spicy cito sauce.

The agnolotti pomodoro at Benny’s. (Chris Franzoni)

Benny’s

300 S. High St.

Benny’s has burst onto the Little Italy scene, marking a triumphant return for owner Joseph Gardella after he closed Joe Benny’s last year. Now serving “southern Italian cuisine with attitude,” Benny’s still offers the best meatballs on the block. Infamously known as “sloppy balls,” these meaty delights are made with beef and pork, smothered in tomato sauce and buffalo mozzarella, and served atop polenta. With an upgraded menu, including dishes like agnolotti pomodoro and a 16-ounce ribeye served with Calabrian potatoes, Benny’s is back with a vengeance. (And don’t worry, they still have a selection of their unique focaccia-style pizzas.)

Chicken tenders, fries and a biscuit from CHX. (Chris Franzoni)

CHX Premium Kitchen

1724 Whetstone Way

CHX is clucking up a storm in Locust Point, taking over the old Fat Patties spot in McHenry Row. This family-oriented, fast-casual joint is all about signature chicken tenders, crinkle fries, homemade lemonade and root beer floats. Founded by Shawn Edwards and Frederick Huballa, who started their tasty journey in Minneapolis, CHX promises a finger-lickin’ good time. And don’t miss the honey buttermilk biscuits, which are worth a stop on their own.

The Amish chicken at Cece’s Roland Park. (Chris Franzoni)

Cece’s Roland Park and Cece’s Kitchen

10 Village Square Suite 10

Cece’s in Roland Park is Baltimore’s latest dining gem that masterfully blends sophistication and comfort. With Michelin-starred chef Nick Sharpe behind the scenes, Cece’s delights with an innovative continental European menu with coastal influences. A must-order dish? The Amish chicken for two, served with asparagus, chanterelles, chicken jus and pecorino. And don’t miss the beautifully landscaped open-air courtyard for al fresco dining. For a more relaxed vibe, Cece’s Kitchen next door serves up housemade pastas and pizzas in a casual family setting.

Items on display at Little Wing. (Chris Franzoni)

Little Wing

2460 Terrapin Way

Little Wing has landed in the Baltimore Peninsula, bringing a chic, modern touch to the local beverage scene. This independent coffee shop and general store offers a full coffee bar, housemade pastries, produce, spirits, toiletries, dry goods, home goods from local makers and delightful sundries at every turn.

An egg and cheese croissant and donuts at Kneads Bakeshop. (Chris Franzoni)

Kneads Bakeshop pop-up

838 E. Fort Ave.

Kneads Bakeshop has popped up in Locust Point, filling The Local Oyster’s old digs. This Harbor East favorite now offers its scrumptious donuts, croissant breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast in South Baltimore in a space with plenty of natural light to snap those perfect food pics. Whether you sip on your morning coffee or tea, dine in, grab and go or work remotely, your mornings just got a whole lot sweeter.

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, food fanatic, blogger, and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.