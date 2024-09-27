Music festivals are obviously great for the performances, but there’s always another unspoken hero: the food. At the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City this weekend, the food scene will be every bit as mouth-watering as the beats. Whether you’re wandering the boardwalk for favorite seaside bites or diving into festival vendor creations, the flavors are sure to hit all the right notes. As you take in performances by Blink-182, O.A.R., The Killers, The Beach Boys, Dave Matthews Band, Boyz II Men and many, many more, here’s a breakdown of some of the best bites you’ll find there.

Boardwalk businesses

The orange and vanilla twist from Dumser’s Dairyland. (Chris Franzoni)

Dumser’s Dairyland

Dumser’s Dairyland is an Ocean City staple, serving up some of the best homemade ice cream since 1939. Nothing is better than grabbing a vanilla soft-serve dipped in warm chocolate and strolling to your favorite stage. Their nostalgic flavors, like the orange and vanilla twist, transport you back to the good old days of beachside fun.

The Dough Roller is a family-owned spot serving up delicious pizza. (Chris Franzoni)

The Dough Roller

The Dough Roller has been serving up its pizza and pancakes to hungry beachgoers for decades. This family-owned spot is perfect for festival attendees looking for a quick beverage or bite to fuel the dance marathon ahead. Whether you’re craving their cheesy, gooey pizza or a hearty breakfast before the show, this Ocean City classic is here to satisfy. Grab a slice, a beer and hit the sand to catch the next band without missing a beat.

Enjoy your Thrasher's French fries with apple cider vinegar. (Chris Franzoni)

Thrasher’s French Fries

Thrasher’s French Fries is a legendary boardwalk stop known for their perfectly crispy fries and a line that’s well worth the wait. The smell of freshly fried potatoes will guide you from any corner of the festival grounds, so follow your nose between sets for a tasty snack that’s as much a part of the Ocean City experience as the live music. Festival hack: If you’re a vinegar fan, double up on your cups so the bottom doesn’t get soggy and tear through, causing you to lose your fries to the boardwalk below.

Candy Kitchen

Since 1937, Candy Kitchen has been Ocean City’s sweet retreat, serving up homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and other beachy confections. Strolling down the boardwalk with a pound of homemade fudge or a bag of taffy is a perfect way to indulge in the festival atmosphere. And don’t forget to grab some extra treats to boost your post-show blues.

A sandwich from Bull on the Beach. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

Bull on the Beach

Bull on the Beach brings the heat with their Maryland-style open pit beef and smoked meats, including brisket and pork. For over 40 years, they’ve been dishing out hearty BBQ to boardwalk crowds, making it a filling choice for festivalgoers who need some serious fuel. With a savory sandwich in hand, you’ll be ready to rock all night long.

Fisher's Popcorn has 11 flavors to choose from. (Chris Franzoni)

Fisher’s Popcorn

A whiff of caramel popcorn in the salty ocean air can only mean one thing: Fisher’s Popcorn is near. Their signature, handcrafted caramel corn is a perfect festival companion, easy to munch while looking up the next band. With 11 flavors to choose from, you can satisfy any popcorn craving, whether it’s your first taste or a childhood favorite.

Festival vendors

Mac n' Me serves extravagant macaroni dishes. (Courtesy of Mac n' Me)

Mac n’ Me

Mac n’ Me is your go-to for both comfort and dietary inclusivity. Whether you’re diving into their four-cheese cavatappi, gluten-free penne or vegan mac, their festival-friendly toppings are guaranteed to keep you rocking. Their signature Chicken Bacon Jam Ranch, made with maple-sweetened bacon jam, is a showstopper, while the smoked carrot “bacon” on the Sounds Crunchy offers a deliciously inventive vegan option.

WookieDogs mixes corn dogs and cheese. (Courtesy of WookieDogs)

WookieDogs

WookieDogs delivers a concert-worthy twist on corn dogs, blending the savory and cheesy into one epic bite. The Korean-style dish has a crispy yeast batter and gooey cheese filling, making them the perfect hand-held, oceanside snack. Bite into the cheese-filled top half and it’s like a mozzarella stick that’s been turned up to 11. The vendor has already toured some of the biggest festivals, and now they’re ready to bring their flavorful creations to Oceans Calling.

Pizza Nova offers classics as well as more adventurous dishes. (Courtesy of Pizza Nova)

Pizza Nova

Pizza Nova brings festival food to the next level, with their fresh, wood-fired pizza offerings. While walking between stages, snag a slice of their classic cheese or pepperoni, or venture beyond the norm with their creative “Eat a Peach” pizza, featuring goat cheese, peach slices, candied bacon and balsamic drizzle. With options for gluten-free and vegan fans, everyone can get in on the action.

The local specialty from Get Baked is a pretzel stuffed with crab, cheese and Old Bay. (Courtesy of Get Baked)

Get Baked

Get Baked puts a new spin on the classic pretzel with their stuffed footlong pretzel rolls. Imagine a paper-thin pretzel dough, stuffed with top-quality ingredients and baked fresh right before your eyes. Their local specialty? A pretzel packed with fresh Maryland blue crab claw meat, cheese and Old Bay Seasoning. It’s the perfect snack for catching the East Coast vibes while the bands are playing. Look out for their ’90s-themed trolley car and glowing tent, grab a stuffed pretzel, and let the good times roll.

And there’s more than just great food to eat at Oceans Calling. Be sure to check out live cooking demonstrations from world-renowned chefs like Robert Irvine, Amanda Freitag and Marc Murphy. These kitchen rock stars will be sharing their tips and tricks, giving you a behind-the-scenes peek into how they celebrate the flavors of the region. It’s a rare chance to elevate your cooking skills while jamming out to your favorite bands.